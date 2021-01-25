Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Anybody could watch online, but only those inside the Law Library could speak. And for the abortion measure, only supporters did, to a pair of unmasked Republicans and one masked Democrat.

Viewers also left formal written comments, but otherwise, all they could do was hold signs up to their cameras, react with emojis, and type into a chat. A screen was set up for the lawmakers, but it’s unclear whether the virtual feedback was visible.

If the subject matter weren’t so serious, the impotency of the tools available to people outside the library would be comical.

The Democrat, Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames, said she wasn’t aware of any recording of the meeting. “The advocates for reproductive freedom chose to stay safe from COVID and other threats of violence to state capitols,” she said in an email.

Contrast that with a Senate subcommittee hearing held on Zoom a few minutes later. The Republican chairman observed remote participants on a screen and called on those who raised their hands to speak, even hearing comments virtually from the panel’s Democrat, who was in another room.