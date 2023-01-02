Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. January 1, 2023.

Editorial: Iowans have elected an all-Republican congressional delegation: What should it deliver?

Iowa’s all-Republican congressional delegation can fixate on investigating the Biden administration. Or it can focus on Iowa’s needs, such as shaping a strong farm bill and shoring up rural hospitals.

The potential Republican wave in the midterm election didn’t materialize nationally, but it washed across Iowa. Voters elected Republicans to every federal and statewide office on the ballot with the exception of state auditor.

As a result, when the U.S. Senate and House convene this week, Iowa will be represented by an all-Republican congressional delegation for the first time since 1957.

What will the delegation accomplish for Iowa with this one-party clout?

Will U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn and Randy Feenstra spend their time in Washington carrying the flag for former President Donald Trump and the most extreme factions of their party? Or will they focus on the needs of constituents back in Iowa?

Expectations are low for Congress as a whole. Republicans have taken control of the House by a narrow majority, and Democrats maintained narrow control in the Senate. Add divided government to a climate of sharp polarization, and the sum is likely gridlock.

Worse, House Republicans could spend much of their time fixated on investigating pent-up grievances against the Biden administration over its handling of the pandemic, border security and the withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as, yes, dissecting every byte on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Grassley, a ringleader in demanding a thorough investigation of the Biden family’s financial connections to the Chinese government, insists he’s pursuing important questions of national security. Congressional oversight is a vital function, and Grassley has built a long record of effective government oversight. But he and the rest of the delegation will squander voters’ trust if they get consumed by partisan witch hunts.

The more optimistic view is that divided government will force compromise. Nothing can get done without it. Representatives willing to work across the aisle could gain leverage.

Iowa’s all-Republican delegation has the opportunity to shape legislation that can pass a divided Congress and do good things for Iowans. It can help:

Craft a forward-looking farm bill that better serves rural Iowa

Each farm bill, authorized every five years, is important for our agriculture-dependent state, but this one is especially critical. Iowa’s farmers are already feeling the effects of climate change. Weather extremes such as drought and flash flooding are becoming more frequent.

The more optimistic view is that divided government will force compromise. Nothing can get done without it. Representatives willing to work across the aisle could gain leverage.

Iowa’s all-Republican delegation has the opportunity to shape legislation that can pass a divided Congress and do good things for Iowans. It can help:

Craft a forward-looking farm bill that better serves rural Iowa

Each farm bill, authorized every five years, is important for our agriculture-dependent state, but this one is especially critical. Iowa’s farmers are already feeling the effects of climate change. Weather extremes such as drought and flash flooding are becoming more frequent.

Shore up the health care system, especially rural hospitals

The pandemic brought surges in telehealth and in the need for mental health services. There’s bipartisan interest in authorizing continued use of telehealth and in expanding access to mental health care. Both steps would help shore up health care in rural Iowa.

The Oct. 1 closure of the Blessing Health Keokuk hospital also underscores the need for federal lawmakers to increase Medicare reimbursements or otherwise assure the revenue required to preserve access to emergency medical care in rural areas.

Allow more immigrants to live and work in the US legally

Granted, it may seem farfetched after decades of failure to think Congress can do anything worthwhile to fix the nation’s broken immigration system. But two small slices of the issue enjoy bipartisan support: offering legal status to the so-called Dreamers, young people brought to the United States as children; and expanding the agricultural visa program to provide year-round labor.

Passage would require Republicans to abandon their insistence on doing nothing until the administration achieves 100%, no exceptions, airtight border security, and Democrats to abandon their insistence on doing nothing without a comprehensive approach. Doing nothing has cruelly left Dreamers in limbo and rural Iowa without the workers it desperately needs.

If Iowa’s all-Republican delegation could play a role in breaking the logjam on these two measures, that alone would earn it a legacy of compassion and economic pragmatism.

Take up the causes of expanding access to child care, affordable housing

The delegation can be productive in plenty of other ways. Members could dedicate themselves to becoming national leaders in expanding access to high-quality child care and affordable housing, persistent needs in both rural and urban Iowa and across the country. They could also champion fellow conservative Bob Vander Plaats’ call for helping families by expanding paid family leave.

But ... this path won’t be easy

Two recent developments show both the ease in following the party line and the pain in bucking it. Not a single Republican in the current delegation joined the 18 Republican senators and nine Republican House members who voted for the $1.7 trillion spending package that funds defense priorities they favor and averted a government shutdown. It’s simple enough with such a huge bill to pick out individual provisions that deserve defeat. The Iowans left it to others in their party to do the harder work of keeping government running.

And several county Republican leaders have made it clear they will brook no deviation from party orthodoxy. Ernst, Hinson and Miller-Meeks have taken heat for supporting the Respect for Marriage Act, which strengthens recognition of same-sex marriage — a stand that arguably represents a vote of conscience and, polling shows, reflects the majority will of their constituents. Several county parties have censured Ernst, despite her emphasis that the bill doesn’t change the status quo in Iowa and includes protections for religious liberty.

Perhaps the best holiday gift for the state’s elected representatives at all levels would be noise-canceling earbuds that shut out hyperpartisan rhetoric from all sides. Members of Iowa’s unusual all-Republican delegation in the 118th Congress would do well to follow the North Star of Iowans’ needs. And Iowans of all political stripes owe them the latitude to do so.

END