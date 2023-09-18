Des Moines Register. September 15, 2023.

Editorial: Instead of just axing boards and commissions, Iowa should whip up some new ones

A presumption that fewer is better when it comes to avenues for public involvement in state government was the wrong approach.

The panel that’s been studying Iowa’s public boards and commissions was given the wrong charge from the outset.

Iowans raised alarms at a public forum this month about proposals from the panel, including recommendations to eliminate or consolidate over 100 boards and commissions. But suggesting “continuation, elimination, consolidation, or reorganization” is what a law written by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and approved by legislators said should happen.

It was fine and probably overdue to ask which bodies have become obsolete and which ones need to be retooled. But here’s the question that was missing: What new bodies does the state need to best wrestle with novel challenges?

Maybe one answer would have led to bringing a range of experts together to collaborate with state workers and policymakers on ensuring safe and plentiful water for drinking and recreation. Or a new board of public servants could have had a singular focus on the implications of Iowa losing organic carbon in its soil. Instead, we got an unenlightening draft proposal that listed for “reorganize/other changes” the Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee and a summary declaration that the Watershed Planning Advisory Council is no longer needed.

Iowa should encourage more contributions from volunteers with expertise

Many of the people appointed to serve on the hundreds of councils and boards outlined in state law provide insights based on personal expertise and a desire to serve. That was evident at the Sept. 6 public forum and in other remarks about the prospect of overhauling the panels. Representatives spoke about how their boards foster safety, professionalism and competence when it comes to boilers, interior design, midwives, athletic trainers and much, much more. Some emphasized the minimal state expenditures associated with their largely volunteer work.

Maybe the executive branch can capably take over, for example, the strategic duties of the state Capitol Planning Commission. But what problem is solved by formally taking away that body’s voice and its mandatory annual report on maintenance and development for the State Capitol complex?

It will be regrettable if these recommendations are largely adopted and the result is fewer opportunities for Iowans who don’t work in state government to contribute their time and prudence in this way.

Legislators should conduct their own inquiry, with more public input, next year

The Boards & Commissions Review Committee must deliver a report of its recommendations to the governor’s office and Legislature by the end of the month. The Legislature would need to approve changes to the Iowa Code that establishes boards and rules for their authority and operation. The Review Committee is accepting emailed comments from the public at BCRCcomments@iowa.gov through at least Sunday. What has transpired already does not inspire confidence that those comments can change things, however. The six-person Review Committee met privately in groups of two over the summer before delivering the 12-page list of mostly vague plans eight days before the public hearing. Details of the rationale for the proposed changes or mechanisms for carrying them out are not available in anything close to a comprehensive way.

After getting the report, Republicans in the Legislature will have a new chance to demonstrate independence from the governor’s office, an opportunity they declined this spring when they decided that Reynolds had gotten a drastic, 1,300-plus-page overhaul of state government exactly right on the first try. Those Republicans, who control the House and the Senate, could bring clarity that the Review Committee’s processes have not provided. They could release specific plans for the 171 entities where elimination or modification was proposed, and then hold at least seven public hearings considering them at a manageable 25 at a time, and then another public hearing to hear testimony about new boards to consider creating. This would result in more thoughtful consideration of the consequences of every change.

They can also consider overarching recommendations for revising open meetings, gender balance and occupational licensing laws independently, instead of wrapping those important concepts up with bills revising the boards themselves.

A presumption that fewer is better when it comes to avenues for public involvement in state government was the wrong approach. The Review Committee’s report will be a useful document, but legislators should not use it as anything more than a starting point.

END