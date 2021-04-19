Editorial Roundup: Iowa

There is some stigma in the West attached to truth commissions. The United States established few commissions including:

In 1980, Congress set up the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians to investigate the relocation and internment of Japanese Americans and Japanese nationals during World War II. It culminated in reparations of $20,000 paid to each survivor, education initiatives and a public apology from Congress.

The formal domestic national model in the U.S. so far was the Initiative on Race, initiated by former President Bill Clinton in 1997. Unfortunately, it was dismissed and labeled as symbolic.

The 2004 Greensboro Commission investigated the death of five protesters during an anti-KKK rally in 1979. But its 500-page report was rejected by the predominately white city council that only offered its regret.

Maryland’s Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established in 2019 with bipartisan support in the Legislature.

The most recent example was in Evanston, Illinois, which granted reparations to its community of color.