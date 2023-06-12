Telegraph Herald. June 9, 2023.

Editorial: Summer recipe for kids -- have fun, play hard, read books

It’s official: Tri-state area schools have concluded the academic year. Summer vacation is underway. Cue the kids’ whoops of joy.

Also starting soon will be the “summer slide.” And it’s got nothing to do with the equipment at the playground or the tall tubes at the local pool. No, this “slide” refers to the knowledge kids lose during the summer — and have to relearn when the next school year begins.

Studies show the slide is particularly severe among students from low-income families and can amount to two to three months of academic progress. Nine months forward and three months back is not conducive to long-term learning.

Studies show the slide can be mitigated — and sometimes even reversed — through certain summertime activities. That doesn’t mean the kids can’t trek to the pool, play soccer or go on the family vacation. Just a little work can make a big difference. Topping the list of options is reading, especially reading a variety of topics and titles.

At Carnegie-Stout Public Library and most other libraries in the area, summer reading programs are underway with games and prizes to incentivize reading milestones through the summer months.

The importance of reading — not just for school achievement but also for life — continues to come into clearer focus. To that end, parents and caregivers of preschoolers would be wise to note the preliminary results of a small study.

Researchers watched brain activity in 4-year-olds when they were presented the same story by different means: audio only, illustrated pages of a storybook accompanied by audio voiceover and an animated cartoon.

They found that the audio-only activated language networks in the young brains but created less connectivity overall. The animated cartoon sparked lots of activity in the audio- and visual-perception networks — but not lots of connectivity among them.

The most beneficial option, brain-wise, was the storybook pages with audio. In other words, someone reading a book out loud while the child gazes at the book’s illustrations.

It might not look like it, but children who are being read to are working. Bringing those images to life in their minds is flexing the muscle we use when we read.

Parents, grandparents and other adults can lead by example because most of us just aren’t reading enough. A Pew Research Center study from 2021 showed 23% of American adults did not read any part of a book in either paper or electronic form over the previous 12 months. The same research showed that the number of students ages 9 to 13 who said they liked to read for fun was the lowest it has ever been.

The benefits of reading are myriad — even beyond increasing comprehension, vocabulary and cognitive function. Reading books promotes critical thinking and develops empathy. It reduces stress and even helps combat anxiety and depression.

Additionally, this generation of students has not fully recovered academically from the pandemic. More effort put in over the summer can help accelerate the learning cycle to get students closer to the achievement levels we saw before COVID-19 disruptions.

So, between visits to the pool and playground, tri-state area households have their summer homework assignment. It centers on books.

