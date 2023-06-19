Des Moines Register. June 17, 2023.

Editorial: Abortion rights live another day in Iowa. Will you fight to keep them?

In a peculiar and narrow manner, Iowa’s courts have once again stymied Republicans’ efforts to ignore public opinion and take away the right of Iowa girls and women to choose abortion.

Three Iowa Supreme Court justices on Friday rejected a brutally invasive law that was passed in 2018 but never took effect. The ban on most abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy would have, in practical terms, kept many women from choosing abortion because it would be too late to legally get one by the time they realized they were pregnant. Three justices would have lifted a 2019 injunction blocking the so-called fetal heartbeat ban. With one justice recused, the tie vote means that a lower court’s decision leaving the injunction in place is the final word on the topic.

For people who are committed to abortion rights in the interest of preserving women’s health and dignity, the feeling perhaps resembles watching the underdog sports team you support secure a lucky victory early in the playoffs: The win is what matters, more than how it happened, but now a bigger challenge awaits.

That challenge, of course, is the expectation that sometime in the next eight months or so, the Republican-controlled Legislature will try again.

Republicans have expanded their House and Senate majorities since 2018. But it would be a mistake to think that success is inevitable for Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders.

Iowa Republicans are not monolithic, and abortion is a particularly divisive issue

Nobody knows exactly how aggressive an abortion bill will eventually emerge at the Statehouse. The composition of the Statehouse means it takes either 10 Republican representatives or nine Republican senators bucking their party, assuming Democrats are united, to prevent passage of a bill.

Justice Thomas Waterman, writing for the justices who supported continuing to block the six-week abortion ban, noted that legislators took no action on abortion in 2023 despite knowing they’d already lost the first round of the attempt to enact the six-week ban through the courts.

Some current legislators signed their names this year to a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the six-week ban. While it was surprising to see Waterman consider the 45 signatures from members of the House as evidence that today’s Legislature might not support the six-week ban, it’s certainly true that the 15 other House Republicans would be the most likely persuadable. Several people on that list opposed one of more of the Legislature’s cruel and misguided laws this spring.

Iowans will have a chance to make a difference through lobbying these legislators when Republican leaders make their next move.

Abortion rights advocates should speak up, and Iowa lawmakers should listen

The foundational stakes involved for individual liberty are impossible to overstate. But high-flying principle won’t win the day here. It will take a bare-knuckled show of political muscle.

It may seen banal to encourage Iowans to contact their legislators to make their views on abortion known. But Republican legislators will be under tremendous pressure in their caucus to fall in line to support long-promised tougher abortion restrictions. Legislators need to know if their constituents don’t agree with the party bosses and that they’ll pay a price at the ballot box to ignore voters’ will.

The newest court outcome gives Iowans the opportunity to lobby their legislators for a result they favor. The business community could provide a particularly welcome contribution after mostly sitting out this year’s debates on anti-LGBTQ legislation and then complaining about those laws, as reported by the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

For their part, lawmakers should listen — to individual constituents, to measurements of what Iowans as a whole want from their government, and to the tragic experiences of girls and women both before and after Roe v. Wade looked out for their safety and dignity.

