Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Prediction: Final attendance numbers are going to be up this year at the Iowa State Fair and its county tributaries.

The reason? Residents didn’t get a chance to celebrate last year’s bounty. As the summer nears its end, it’s practically mandatory to acknowledge the industry that keeps us going.

This year, we need to make up for lost time.

Already, we’ve enjoyed a number of county fairs in Siouxland and each has been a welcome break from a pandemic that, stubbornly, won’t go away.

If you’ve been, you know how great it is to watch 4-H participants step out of their comfort zones, farmers exhibit their produce and businessmen display their wares.

Never been? Then you’ve missed the joys of eating a pork chop in a glove, riding the Tunnel of Love or taking a selfie with an incredibly large pumpkin.

At fairs, visitors have tasted just about any food you can put on a stick and dip in a deep-fat fryer. They’ve been turned every which way in dozens of rides. And they’ve gotten a chance to watch tractors, cars and monster trucks show just how powerful they can be.