Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Iowa City Press-Citizen. Oct.15, 2021.

Editorial: Does the Iowa GOP already have a partisan map drawn up?

As our elected leaders work through the redistricting process, we urge them to continue the tradition in Iowa of keeping party politics out of it.

Senate Republicans rejected the first redistricting map presented by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency on a party-line vote earlier this month. This is not the first time the initial map has been rejected since the LSA began redrawing the maps in 1980 — it happened in 1981 and 2001, though LSA-created maps were ultimately approved those years without partisan amendments by the state Legislature (which is allowed if the third map is rejected).

Iowa is unique in our approach to redistricting in that the nonpartisan LSA draws the maps and the partisan Legislature approves them. The LSA, which may not consider partisan data, must adhere to strict rules when drawing its maps. This includes nesting state legislative districts into Congressional districts, as well as following along population or political boundaries (such as city limits) and creating compact districts (keeping similar lengths and widths) to the extent possible.

It is under those last two provisions, population deviation and compactness, that the Iowa Senate Republicans registered their complaints. Even though Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley allowed that the initial LSA map met the Iowa Code requirements, he also stated the Senate concerns should be heard.

They claim these challenges have nothing to do with politics. We are not experts on redistricting — perhaps their concerns do have merit. But given the anti-democratic and anti-voting actions by these same legislators in the last session, you’ll forgive us if we take that claim with a huge boulder of salt.

During the height of the pandemic, Iowa GOP fought tooth and nail against every attempt by local election officials to make voting easier on Iowans, particularly those in more urban or Democratic areas. After the 2020 elections, which saw huge turnout among voters, the Republican-led Legislature passed voter suppression bills to make it harder to vote absentee, including making it harder to get and return an absentee ballot and reducing the number of days allowed for early and absentee voting.

The most egregious overreach by the Legislature includes a provision allowing for criminal prosecution of local election officials who might make an unintended error while doing their jobs. This is in addition to other bills passed by the Legislature that erode local control, including regulating K-12 education and pandemic public health measures.

The LSA has committed to a second map by Oct. 21, which means the Legislature could vote on it as early as Oct. 28. This could mean there would be enough time to reject the second map and allow for a third map (and rejection) before the Dec. 1 deadline, opening up a process by which Iowa Republicans can either amend the third map or draw their own, this time while considering partisan data.

Given the past few years, this is what we expect. In fact, we wonder — does the Iowa GOP already have a partisan map drawn up?

However, Iowa Republicans have a chance to prove us wrong — “own the Iowa City libs” if you will. There is no reason to doubt that the second map will meet the standards set out by the Iowa Code and address the purported concerns of Iowa Senate Republicans.

If this is the case and they are acting in good faith, then the General Assembly will accept this map. At the very least, should it come to a third map, no partisan amendments will be made.

For those of you who would like to see Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process continue, call your state elected leaders and let them know. And if you don’t like the Iowa painted here, one of political gamesmanship, division, and erosion of local control in order to remain in power, then get out and vote against these elected officials this November. Encourage your friends and family outside of Johnson County to do the same.

Removing elected officials who have proven again and again they care more about retaining power for a few than governing for all is the only way to let them know that their vision of Iowa’s future is not ours.

———

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Oct. 15, 2021.

Editorial: Iowans should prepare to cast ballots in Nov. 2 election

Don’t forget, Iowans, your chance to vote in local elections is coming up on Nov. 2. And if you want to cast that ballot in advance or by mail, the window of opportunity is smaller than it used to be.

Dubuque County voters can cast early ballots at the County Elections Office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 1. The office will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, Friday, Oct. 29, and Monday, Nov. 1.

Voters will find the form to request an absentee ballot at the election office or at the “request an absentee ballot” link at www.dubuqucountyiowa.gov. Time is of the essence: Requests to mail an early ballot must be received by the Election Office no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. That’s also the last day to pre-register to vote in the Nov. 2 election for voters who aren’t registered, though voters also can register at the polls on Election Day by showing proof of residence and identity.

Here’s another thing to be aware of — all absentee ballots must be received by the county auditor by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to be counted; postmarks no longer count.

Voter participation in local elections is critically important. Iowans must know the rules and make sure their voices are heard on Nov. 2.

It’s great to see the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque back to its usual status — abuzz with the sound of kids.

After a lengthy hiatus of in-person activities because of COVID-19, the downtown Dubuque club is back to being a place where local kids play games, participate in organized sports, watch movies, eat dinner and do educational programs.

The club relaunched its after-school program this fall with improved facilities and revamped offerings in keeping with its mission to provide a safe, positive environment to help kids do well in school and find success in adulthood. That includes a technology center outfitted with new computers and tablets and a greater focus on structured programming.

For decades, the Boys & Girls Club has filled a vital role in our community, providing stability and fun to local kids. During the pandemic, staff and supporters pivoted to serve more than 180,000 meals through community dinner and summer meal offerings.

Dubuque should be proud of the work this nonprofit provides as it is truly an asset in our community.

Deciding on whether to require masks in schools was undoubtedly one of the most contentious issues the Dubuque Community School Board has faced in a long while. Weighing health care and brain health issues, along with parent and faculty concerns on both sides of the discussion, made for a decision that could not possibly please everyone.

Setting a threshold — albeit a somewhat arbitrary one — of cases that would trigger a building-specific mask mandate was about as balanced a decision as the board could have reached. Listening to stakeholders (and listening, and listening) should send the message that this board understood the gravity of the decision and weighed that response from the public purposefully.

There were no easy answers to addressing this issue. Dubuque school board members listened to constituents, debated the issue and made a decision. Plenty of people still might be unsettled by the decision reached, but this is the process we expect our local leaders to follow.

———

Quad-City Times. Oct. 16, 2021.

Editorial: Deere strike touches us all

A strike at Deere & Co. means something in the Quad-Cities.

It is no accident that many here remember the last time there was a Deere strike, in 1986. And that it lasted almost six months (163 days, to be precise.)

A strike at Deere doesn’t just ripple through this community; it makes waves. The Quad-City economy is closely tied to Deere, and it includes not just the thousands of Deere workers and their families, but also untold others whose companies and livelihoods are affected because of their contractual relationships with the company.

As Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University, said, “You are disproportionately dependent upon manufacturing and disproportionately dependent upon one company.”

The extent to which that is true has changed over the years, but our economic well-being is undoubtedly joined with Deere.

Still, we have to say, it is more than our economy. Deere and its workers are an integral piece of the Quad-Cities’ identity.

Anybody who has worked there — and who has family members who have worked there — knows what it means to be a part of John Deere.

Even those who haven’t been a part of this company know its important place in our community.

So, yes, a strike there doesn’t just ripple through our community, it makes waves.

It was just Sunday that 90% of workers who are covered under a proposed six-year contract overwhelmingly rejected the deal. The contract would have covered 10,000 production and maintenance workers at 14 sites, including several plants in the Quad-Cities. And at a minute before midnight late Wednesday, workers went on strike (Deere has more than 27,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada, and it said this week that its operations will continue.)

The outlines of the deal’s economic terms, whether it was in terms of wages or retirement benefits, have been reported. It is not our purpose today to pass judgment on who is right or wrong in this dispute, but it’s clear by the margin of the workforce’s rejection of the proposal that there is a wide gulf in expectations.

That so many rank-and-file workers would reject a tentative deal reached by their own union was eye-opening for many of us who have become accustomed over the years to what has appeared to be good labor relations at the company.

This strike comes at a time when Deere is enjoying record profits. Analysts expect Deere’s annual net income to reach close to $6 billion this year. Meanwhile, workers are experiencing more bargaining power than they have had in recent memory, with a labor shortage and supply chain issues across the United States providing them a greater opportunity to push for a bigger share of the pie.

Depending on the length of the strike, we expect to hear frequently the arguments of the respective parties in this dispute. Already, the company has made it known that it has a well-paid workforce. Union members, meanwhile, have stressed the company’s profitability, as well as the concessions workers have made over the years.

As this plays out, we expect each side to pursue its own best interests, but we, as a community, have a stake in Deere and its union workers finding common ground. Our economy, and our well-being, have been tested over the past year and a half – and we expect our challenges aren’t through.

It is our hope that the differences between the two sides are resolved quickly.

John Deere is a unique part of the Quad-Cities. A strike affects the company and its workers the most. But it is felt by all of us.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.