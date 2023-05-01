Des Moines Register. April 30, 2023.

Editorial: Kim Reynolds should take her own advice and veto this year’s most cynical bill

The stakes are high. When it comes to crippling limits on how to handle audits that ferret out fraud, the governor should stand on the side of Iowa taxpayers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds need only consult her own words to decide how to handle Senate File 478 when the bill to kneecap the state auditor’s office reaches her desk.

“I am cautious about approving a provision that redefines the scope of the Attorney General’s duties because I am mindful that the Attorney General is also elected by, and directly accountable to, the people of Iowa,” Reynolds wrote in 2019. At issue then was the Legislature’s effort to stop Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, from suing the administration of President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The governor can copy and paste the language, substituting in “auditor,” and reject an affront to government accountability that needlessly will make it easier for taxpayer money to be misused.

In 2019, of course, Reynolds’ veto was conditioned on Miller acquiescing to a less formal agreement that he would participate in lawsuits only with the consent of Republican leaders. Miller’s concession kept a terrible law off the books.

But the stakes are higher here. When it comes to crippling limits on how to handle audits that ferret out fraud, State Auditor Rob Sand should not give any substantive ground, and Reynolds should stand on the side of good government — and her own principle — by issuing an unencumbered veto.

An aggressive state auditor is a good thing for Iowa

Republican legislators have pointed to a pair of lawsuits filed by Sand’s office during his first four-year term in office as justifying new procedures to protect private information, clarify the scope of the auditor’s authority, and limit the auditor’s ability to sue.

Calling this pretense flimsy is an understatement.

Sand was right to go to court to try to bring independent eyes to the University of Iowa’s $1.2 billion utility-leasing deal and to questionable spending by an insurance pool funded by hundreds of local Iowa governments. In the UI case, even the two justices who appear to have prompted Senate File 478 by questioning when an “audit” begins agreed in their opinion that such oversight was proper. And with the insurance pool, many observers have pointed out that a more obvious legislative reaction would have been to ensure that such entities cannot escape oversight merely because they are organized under a certain section of state law.

It is mind-boggling that lawmakers who claim to be careful stewards of taxpayer money want to discourage scrutiny of government action. Just two high-profile examples of massive misspending investigated by Iowa’s state auditor: David Vaudt, a Republican, famously brought to light excessive salaries at a central Iowa job-training agency in 2006. While Democratic Gov. Chet Culver’s administration initially hired an outside auditor to examine the infamous excesses involved with the state Film Office in 2009, Vaudt ultimately identified nearly $26 million in improper movie-making tax credits in an exhaustive 277-page report.

It’s instructive to try to imagine something like the film-credit case playing out under the bill’s provision that, when an executive branch agency is audited, disputes are settled not by independent judges but by a three-member arbitration panel involving the adversarial parties and a designee of the governor. Maybe the outcome would be the same; maybe it wouldn’t. Why should the governor get the deciding vote on how deeply the auditor can examine a potential problem in the governor’s own administration?

Iowa Republicans pursue partisanship over prudence

Other, more damaging laws passed this session have deservedly drawn more attention. The biggest headlines for the session remain the state’s decision to subsidize religious education with hundreds of millions of dollars and the numerous laws that dehumanize transgender Iowans.

But while the competition is steep, this seems likely to end up as the most cynical bill the Legislature will approve in 2023. After attempting to crack down on the attorney general’s independence four years ago, the Republican-controlled Legislature gave the office new authority this spring following the election of Republican Brenna Bird. Yet Republicans set their sights on reining in Sand, a Democrat who eked out an election victory last November, targeting his work as a nuisance to be swatted down.

In 2026, if Sand runs again, voters who are dissatisfied with his approach will have the opportunity to send him packing. In the meantime, when Senate File 478 gets to Reynolds, she can reject partisanship and respect the will of voters who elected Sand; uphold the division of responsibility prescribed by the Iowa Constitution; and ensure that the auditor’s office can continue conducting responsible audits with the best interest of taxpayers in mind.

Veto Senate File 478.

