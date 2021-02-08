Editorial Roundup: Iowa

But let’s talk directly to our senators — they will make history during the impeachment trial; it is up to them what kind of history they want to make. Our question for them is: What do they want their legacy to be?

Sen. Ernst: Either Trump is out of the White House and so it doesn’t matter whether you vote to impeach him or you don’t want to tell voters in 2023/2024 who they can vote for, but it can’t be both. Do you believe Trump honored his role as President of the United States? Do you think Trump honored his sworn duty to uphold our constitution?

Sen. Grassley: Your legacy in politics is not necessarily about all that you did — it’s often about the last thing you did. Are you okay with how Trump turned the highest office in our country into his own personal den of iniquity? Dismissal or acquittal is just the first step in his run for the office again, this time fully emboldened and convinced that he is above the law — and such an action would ensure America’s future will never be the same.

The goal is for the House impeachment team to prosecute the case so fully and forcefully that our senators will have no choice but to convict. But if their actions so far are any indication, they have already made up their minds.