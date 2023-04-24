Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. April 23, 2023.

Editorial: Earth Day marks progress with much more to be done

Saturday marked Earth Day, and an opportunity to assess and reflect on this nation’s past, present and future events and issues concerning our environment.

When the observance started in 1970 — it was founded by a Wisconsinite, Sen. Gaylord Nelson — the U.S. environment was, to be charitable, a mess. Air and water pollution, especially in our cities, was rampant. Starting with farms and including landfills and manufacturing sites, pollution of the land was also a dangerous problem.

Not only was Nelson concerned about the sorry state of our environment, he objected to the lack of attention and commitment toward the issue by politicians and news outlets.

That’s where we were 53 years ago, when the first Earth Day, a grassroots movement, featured coast-to-coast demonstrations involving an estimated 20 million people demanding a healthier environment. Before the year was out, the federal government passed the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts and created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It appeared that lawmakers and media leaders finally were getting it.

Today, while there are notable exceptions and concerns — water quality in farm states, for example — awareness, moral commitment and enforcement have resulted in a U.S. environment that is better than it was a half-century ago.

Still, it’s tough for citizens concerned about the environment to feel enthusiastic on Earth Day 2023.

Our present does not bode well for our future.

Consider:

— According to the latest report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, humanity must reduce carbon emissions from 2022 levels by 45% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050 to keep global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit — which would avoid cataclysmic impacts to nearly every aspect of society.

— Even at 2.7 degrees warming or lower, impacts of climate change already beginning — more severe and more common drought and extreme weather events, unpredictable conditions for both food production and ecosystems, increased vulnerability for communities along waterways and near wild areas where fire can spread — will only get worse, requiring accelerated mitigation efforts ahead of time.

— Soil and nutrient runoff into surface water has continued to heavily pollute the Mississippi River, causing a great deal of ecological harm downstream in the Gulf of Mexico — especially from Iowa, the biggest contributor to this pollution, where the state’s nutrient reduction strategy includes some incentives but no requirements for landowners to implement practices proven to reduce nutrient runoff and sequester carbon in the soil.

While our environment was under assault from pollution in 1970, and significant progress has been made since then, our environment is subject to assaults in other forms, including rollback of important protections that have served the public well.

Environmental progress is not guaranteed. Citizens who care need to remain vigilant and hold public- and private-sector leaders accountable.

Des Moines Register. April 23, 2023.

Editorial: Iowa property taxes shouldn’t crush residents. What Iowans, government could do

The valuations announced this month have property owners, local governments and state lawmakers jockeying to manage what happens when taxes associated with them first come due in the fall of 2024.

Inflation of about 23% was jarring enough when flour prices rose that much in 2022. It turns out 23% hits even harder when it’s the assessed value — and starting point for taxation — of your home.

Residents of Des Moines on average are weathering an average 23% increase in property assessments since 2021. The average is even higher in some Iowa communities. For some individuals, the jump is close to 50%. Little brings Iowans together quite like anger about property taxes.

And this time, the every-other-year hair-pulling coincides with promises by legislators to “reform” property taxes. Individual taxpayers, local leaders and state lawmakers each have a role to play in tamping down outrage, bringing more transparency to a murky process and reducing the property tax burden where sensible while also raising the revenue to provide needed local services.

This is important work. Most rankings of property tax burdens put Iowa in or near the worst 10 among states. Renters know property tax bills are a factor in what they pay, putting them on the same side as their landlords on this issue. The payments are a draining expense for older Iowans who might have paid off mortgages but have limited income during retirement.

What Iowa taxpayers should do amid property value increases

Please understand that your eye-popping valuation increase does not reflect the percentage increase in property taxes you should expect when the bill comes due in fall 2024. Even if no laws are changed, a state expert told lawmakers last week that the “rollback,” which limits how much of a property is taxed, is expected to take an unusually large dive — enough to turn a 20% higher assessment into a tax bill that is, all else being equal, less than 10% higher, perhaps much less.

FILE AN APPEAL: The deadline to send an appeal of an assessment to your county is April 30, which is a Sunday this year. Experts say that successful appeals point out errors (the wrong number of bathrooms, for example) in an assessment or include robust evidence of lower sale prices for comparable nearby properties. It’s not enough to be dissatisfied by a jump of 50%, or to be skeptical you’d fetch the new amount if you tried to sell. If you plan to stay for a while, a win now might slow down future valuation increases, meaning lower tax bills for years to come.

VOTE WITH TAX BURDEN, SERVICES IN MIND: When you vote for county supervisors and city councilors (and to a lesser extent other local officials), consider how they’ve set tax rates and what services they’ve provided with the money. When you vote for state representatives and senators, consider their commitment not just to prudent tax relief, but also to supporting government services on which Iowans depend, including public transit, clean water, adequate flood control and thriving public schools.

What local government and county officials should do

LEVEL WITH THE PUBLIC: The various moving pieces in the property tax system make it difficult for busy residents to get a clear read on what to expect. City and county officials make things worse when they emphasize they’ve decreased or kept the same their tax rate per $1,000 of taxable value — while knowing full well that other variables will mean much larger bills for property owners and much more revenue for them. Case in point: When the state took over funding for mental health care from counties, taxpayers didn’t get back all the money the counties had been spending.

SPEAK ABOUT REVENUE, NOT RATE: The tax rate is almost beside the point. More meaningful figures to trumpet to residents would be the change in property tax revenue collected, and how much of the change is due to new construction or renovation, or other factors that don’t involve just collecting more from existing properties.

FOCUS ON SERVICES: Budgets should always start with identifying what services need to be provided, not with seeing how much new property tax revenue a steady tax rate might bring in. But those services are many! Cities and counties do vitally important work that is boring to most people, and in which other levels of government show little interest. In Des Moines, major projects to separate sanitary and storm sewers are a great example: When the road closings end, the pipes will be buried underground, and their primary positive effects will be in reduced incidence of flooding. Engineers and officials probably won’t get thank-you notes every time something doesn’t happen.

Lastly, local officials hardly need us to tell them this, but don’t trust the Legislature.

What the Iowa State Legislature should do

Legislators have given initial approval for an assortment of ideas for revamping how property taxes work. Some ideas are better than others.

PASS TRANSPARENCY MEASURES: The best proposals require local governments to deliver more data to residents about tax burdens and how tax revenue is spent. Transparency is always a good outcome.

BLEND COMPETING APPROACHES: Senate File 569 would use formulas to arrest growth in property tax revenue. One example given by nonpartisan analysts projected that while the city of Urbandale’s property tax base might increase 34% over several years, the amount the city would be allowed to collect would grow only 14%. Would that gut local services? House File 718 caps increases in taxes for individual parcels and cuts school property taxes by 19%, with the difference for schools to be made up by the $2.7 billion-and-growing taxpayer relief fund. Both bills have evolved substantially from early drafts and passed their chambers nearly unanimously, although lobbyists representing cities, counties and school districts still oppose both. The Senate version gets a slight nod from us because state analysts had an easier time predicting the results of its approach to limiting tax increases. A compromise should retain some good ideas from each proposal. It makes sense for the Legislature to act this spring to give local governments time to start planning and for tweaks to be made during the 2024 legislative session as needed.

KEEP YOUR WORD: If the final product includes the House’s commitment for the state to “backfill” lost property taxes, then lawmakers should be explicit and faithful about the duration of that backfill. That didn’t happen after a 2013 property tax overhaul.

Why Iowa property taxes exist

Like many venerable systems, Iowa’s complicated taxation schemes are not what people would draw up if they could start from scratch. But property taxes support work that government provides best and that is mostly indispensable: fire protection, public safety officers, road maintenance, parks and much more.

Our public servants are charged with getting right the tricky balance of robust services and manageable taxation. Their best strategy is to be forthright with the people they represent.

