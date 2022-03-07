Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. March 2, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa still facing water-quality challenges

Even though two area creeks that feed rivers in this neck of the woods have a chance to be removed from Iowa’s list of impaired waterways, the state has a long way to go to mark real improvement in water quality.

Farmers Creek, a tributary of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County, and Tetes Des Morts Creek, a Mississippi River tributary that flows from Dubuque County into northern Jackson County, are among the 48 segments of Iowa waterways that are candidates for removal from the federally mandated list of polluted, or “impaired,” waters.

Tetes Des Morts Creek had been listed as impaired since 2012 because sampling indicated elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. Farmers Creek originally was placed on the list of impaired waters in 2000 due to fish kills in 1997 and 1998.

Each has since been part of water-quality improvement projects involving government agencies and private landowners.

The two waterways would be removed from the impaired list upon approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Iowa officials are accepting public comments on the state’s proposed list through March 19.

One comment the state should hear is simple: Do more.

About half of the state’s waterways assessed in the past five years are considered impaired — including 76 waterbodies in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties that require watershed improvement plans. That’s the same number as last year, so the state is not really improving. Stream monitoring shows we are still mostly going in the wrong direction.

It’s important that Iowa officials seek opportunities to strengthen water quality efforts. Instead, state officials in February rejected calls by environmental groups to strengthen rules governing where livestock producers can put large feeding operations in parts of the state such as Northeast Iowa with porous karst topography. Such concentrated animal feeding operations are a significant cause of pollution infiltrating drinking water in the state, and in Iowa, the presence of such feed lots is five time higher than it was in 1990.

There are solutions that could work for farmers and improve water quality. Polk County is leading a local, state and federal partnership to build saturated buffers and bioreactors — 51 this year alone, and 150 the following year, according to reporting by the Des Moines Register. The structures are said to be one of the most effective ways to keep nitrogen and other runoff out of Iowa’s waterways.

Iowa needs more such efforts. It was four years ago that the first legislation of 2018 signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds was a water-quality measure, something the Iowa governor was proud to support. Its backers hoped the legislation would set a higher bar for water quality. Though it finally was on the books, its critics complained there wasn’t enough money or enough teeth in the bill.

Iowa needs to further compel landowners’ compliance with clean-water initiatives. The state must establish benchmark goals and monitor progress to get a real handle on whether water quality is improving.

Iowans cannot expect the state’s water quality to improve overnight. But citizens should demand incremental progress over time.

Des Moines Register. March 3, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa Republicans take a victory lap as they inflict suffering with law restricting trans girls

The participation- and rights-restricting law Republicans rushed to enact lacks the nuance and compassion this issue demands.

A festive signing ceremony was the perfect cap to a month where Iowa’s elected Republicans displayed scant awareness that transgender Iowans are human beings.

Throughout hearings and debates about a law barring trans girls and women from playing girls and college women’s sports, Republicans concocted menacing-sounding scenarios of cisgender girls losing races, games, scholarships, and roster spots to a crush of Iowans with unfair advantages.

A couple used offensive language to refer to trans girls and women and equated trans gender identity with mental illness or delusion. Many ignored or rejected witnesses’ repeated reminders that there has never been a problem in our state in girls competitions with people who were assigned male at birth. Similarly unmoving was testimony that trans Iowans are disproportionately subject to bullying and other discrimination.

No, the concern was only ever about the on-its-face absurd idea that girls sports are on a precipice of becoming a Title IX-erasing farce. Unable to provide evidence for this beyond incessant references to one Ivy League swimmer, lawmakers instead decided the vague prospect of an Iowa girl someday, somewhere, facing a competitive disadvantage easily outweighed the costs of removing other Iowans’ rights and denying them opportunities to play sports with their friends and enjoy the mental health benefits that sports provide.

Far from putting “common sense aside for wokeness,” as Sen. Jesse Green accused Wednesday, some Democrats in the Legislature acknowledged that, in a few contexts, real and difficult questions about fairness exist. They pointed out, accurately, that governing bodies have already been handling those questions for years and that Iowa’s new law was devoid of nuance or compassion.

Nothing capsulized that better than Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to have a public bill-signing ceremony in front of cheering “Save Girls Sports” advocates. It’s one thing to take a victory lap after lowering taxes; the harm that opponents of that law predict isn’t spelled out in the bill itself. On Thursday, Republicans threw a party for exclusion.

It was reminiscent, of course, of the midnight signing of the law prohibiting mask mandates last spring. That caused needless confusion the following morning and delivered an unmistakable “COVID is over, you cowards!” message to those on the wrong side of the vote. (COVID was not, in fact, over.)

Not all Republicans in the House and Senate were present for the votes; only Rep. Michael Bergan of Dorchester voted “no” among Republicans.

What now? Trans girls who started track practice last week will have to either quit or join the boys team, even though they are girls. Golf, tennis and soccer players can no longer look forward to the official March 14 start of practice. Litigation is all but certain.

Commercial consequences should be ignored or at least secondary in discussions about what is right — but we would support the National Collegiate Athletic Association in making clear that it won’t have any part of uninformed laws that perpetuate hate. The NCAA could even start by telling Iowa State’s and Iowa’s women’s basketball teams, which are expected to earn the right to host national tournament games this month, to instead pack their bags to play in more welcoming states.

“You shouldn’t have to wake up every morning and worry about the next thing the government is going to do to you, your business, or your children,” Reynolds told the nation Tuesday night. She was referring to the Biden administration. She should have pointed a finger at herself.

Quad City Times. March 6, 2022.

Editorial: An awful report card

Once again, Iowa got its report card for pollution in its rivers and lakes, and the news wasn’t good.

It was awful.

According to a Department of Natural Resources draft report, more than half of Iowa’s rivers and lakes are “impaired,” to use the more clinical word to describe the state of our waterways. “Polluted” would be the more accurate term.

A total of 594 water bodies were impaired and in need of remediation. Of our rivers, 56% were in that category; a full 67% of lakes and reservoirs are.

Another 157 water bodies were deemed impaired but an improvement plan isn’t required, or one has already been completed. Only 48 water bodies were de-listed.

This is an embarrassment, and it doesn’t get the attention it deserves from policymakers. But, why would it? When you’re trying to lure people and industry to the state, you’re not going to tell them your waters are fouled.

It matters, though. We guarantee you that people care.

For a state that supposedly is trying to boost its competitiveness, this is one area it has overlooked.

Locally, Scott County is home to several creeks on the list of impaired waterways that need to be fixed: Spencer, Crow, Stafford, Robin and Candlelight. Add to that the Mississippi River. (Duck, Goose and Silver creeks are in that second category of impairment.)

To get on the impaired list means that waterways don’t meet water quality standards for their intended use, whether it be recreation, drinking, fishing, etc.

This isn’t a new problem, of course. Every two years, the DNR issues this report and it looks much the same.

Some of the creeks in Scott County have been on the impaired list for more than a decade. And Iowa has long known that its rivers and lakes are polluted.

In Scott County, most are on the list because of bacteria. Bacteria is the biggest factor cited across the state for streams and rivers, followed by fish kills. Animal waste is a big culprit in this area. And regulation, environmentalists say, is too forgiving.

Algae blooms are a big culprit for lakes and reservoirs.

Fixing this problem is an expensive proposition, too, and Iowans know it. Twelve years ago, more than 60% of voters approved a constitutional amendment to create a trust fund to pay for improvements to water quality and recreation.

At the time, people were told it would mean an increase in the sales tax. But since then, state lawmakers have ignored the voters and failed to act, even as a broad coalition of interests have pushed for them to do so.

The trust fund, and an increase in the sales tax to fund it, remain popular. Two years ago, a Des Moines Register poll said that 57% of Iowans backed the increase, while only 37% opposed.

Yet, lawmakers do next to nothing.

A few years ago, the Legislature devoted some funding to water quality, but all agreed it was wholly insufficient to the task.

Unfortunately, this year’s Legislature made it tougher to fix the problem. The recently approved revamp to the state’s tax system will drain the state of a lot of resources that could have gone to help.

In some parts of the state, people are willing to take this on. Polk County voters approved a bond referendum last year to pay for water quality and recreation projects. And most of Dubuque County voters also cast ballots in favor of a similar effort. (But because 60% approval was required, the referendum failed in Dubuque. Still, you can see voters there care about water quality.)

We think most Iowans care about the state’s rivers and lakes. And we think the next time that people see their state lawmaker they ought to simply ask this: Do you care that more than half of Iowa’s waterways are impaired. Then, follow it up with this: Why aren’t you doing anything about it?

These kinds of report cards shouldn’t be shrugged off. If Iowa’s schoolkids brought these grades home, they’d have to stay after class. Or repeat a grade. We think Iowa legislators should be held to the same standard.

Iowa should fix this problem for no other reason than because the people who live here deserve it. But policymakers also ought to realize if they’re going to truly compete for people and business, for tourism and growth, they must act as well. It is far past time for Iowa to get serious and clean up its rivers and lakes.

