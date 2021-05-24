Editorial Roundup: Iowa

In the late 1990s, the trail system in Fort Dodge was small and it was not interconnected. It essentially consisted of the Phinney Park Trail and the nature trail that extends from Snell-Crawford Park to a spot north of town.

Things have certainly changed. Today it is possible to go from Iowa Central Community College on the city’s west side all the way to Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex north of town without leaving a trail. But that’s not the end of the growing trail system.

A three-mile section along the Des Moines River debuted with a Tuesday morning ribboncutting. This section consists of 10-foot wide paved trails, with guard rails and retaining walls where necessary. Also included are parking areas, a kayak portage and a boat ramp.

It cost $7.8 million, with the cost split evenly between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.