Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Feb. 6, 2022.

Editorial: ‘School choice’ is back again; taking public schools’ funding is still the wrong answer

State lawmakers support Iowa’s public schools. We know this because they tell us all the time.

Perhaps Republican legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds say this out loud during every news conference, floor debate and committee hearing because so many of the policies they propose instead seem to suggest suspicion of public schools and educators.

The most consequential of these is the renewed attempt to move taxpayer money currently used for public education to private schools, branded effectively as “school choice.” Legislation that failed in 2021 is back this year with new eligibility rules and a pot-sweetener for lawmakers who represent rural school districts.

The outcome will tell Iowans a lot about whether high-quality public schools really are important to the state’s policymakers.

Clearly, public education occupies the minds of many legislators, evidenced by a blitz of bills introduced during the first four weeks of the 2021 session. But the content of those bills makes plain the low regard some lawmakers have for the motives and expertise of educators.

Bills advancing already would specify how civics is taught, decrease the qualifications needed for teachers and increase the per-student state aid to districts by 2.25% over last year. That modest proposed increase comes amid incessant Republican complaints about high inflation, hand-waved with a note that districts have not yet spent millions of dollars appropriated by the federal government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All that is without even mentioning bills that are unlikely to become law but whose mere introduction shocks the conscience, such as a measure to discourage discussion of current events in classrooms or another to require districts to livestream video of almost every room for almost all of the school day to allow monitoring by parents. Don’t forget the bill that would specify teachers and librarians in Iowa Code as people who might distribute “hardcore pornography” to children.

School choice advocates often argue that — for various and often innocuous reasons — public schools just aren’t the best environment for particular children and that money should not be an obstacle for their families to find a better fit.

But the overall impression that the GOP’s education agenda conveys is much more alarmist: Thousands of children desperately need an escape hatch from their mind-poisoning, money-wasting schools.

What proposed ‘scholarship program’ would do.

Reynolds’ new plan for a “Student First Scholarship Program” would allow up to 10,000 students to pay for tuition at a private school and certain other expenses by using most of the money their school district would have received for their enrollment. Students eligible to participate would be those with an individualized education program or whose families make below a certain amount. The income cap is 400% of the federal poverty level, currently $111,000 for a family of four.

The bill also targets some additional money for school districts with fewer than 500 students.

The 2021 bill would have made public money available to students attending schools with standardized test scores or graduation rates in the bottom 5% in Iowa. And it didn’t have the funding bump for rural districts.

It’s hard not to see the money for rural districts as intended at least in part to woo votes from Iowa House Republicans who publicly and privately expressed reservations in 2021 about the effect of the scholarship program on public schools. It never got a hearing in the House.

Reynolds’ proposal last year swiftly cleared the Iowa Senate, and Republicans enjoy a 60-40 advantage in the House, so leaders can afford a handful of defections.

Why more public money for private schools is a bad idea.

But whether or not the rural school supplement is cynical, it’s worth restating why it’s misguided to pursue large-scale initiatives that would provide private schools in Iowa with even more public money than the tens of millions of dollars they already receive.

— Families have considerable low- or no-cost education choices already, especially after the Legislature last year removed restrictions on open enrollment between public school districts and encouraged the development of charter schools. Iowans also have an array of homeschooling options.

— Many families who would receive aid under this bill already have the means, and the aid of tax breaks, to choose private schools at full tuition.

— Private school is already in reach for many other families because schools offer financial aid.

— For the privilege of receiving state and local money, public schools must serve everybody, including English language learners and students with specific needs, often at considerable expense. Private schools can exercise more discretion. Public schools are also uniquely subject to numerous regulations and transparency requirements designed to protect taxpayers’ investment.

Yes, public schools have real and serious problems. But Iowa’s public schools need real support, not lip service and a budget cut.

Private schools offer a wonderful educational experience for many children. But a strong public school system, obligated to educate all children to their fullest potential, is critical to upholding the American promise of opportunity for all. Each generation of Iowans is duty-bound to prepare all our children for successful careers and responsible citizenship.

The editorial board can recycle year-old ideas just as ably as the governor. As we said then: “The answer is not to loot state funding for public education. The answer is to value and fund public education. The answer is to return Iowa to the roots that anchored a strong learning foundation for future generations.”

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Feb. 4, 2022.

Editorial:

A recent discussion at an Asbury City Council meeting raised an interesting question and one that would-be elected officials should ponder: Should local elected officials be required to live in the community year-round?

Asbury Council Member Curt Kiessling brought up the issue because another council member is wintering in Texas. Council Member Karen Klinkhammer hasn’t missed a meeting — she’s just attended virtually and plans to do so for the remainder of the winter.

If we’ve learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that absent members in any business or group setting can join meetings virtually and still work effectively. Were a council member to be suffering from an illness that required absence from public meetings, attending virtually certainly is an acceptable alternative.

Still, we think Kiessling has a point. When a citizen is elected to represent a community, he or she should be a year-round resident of that community.

Now, should city councils everywhere write bylaws explicitly requiring this? Not necessarily. The onus is on candidates or incumbents to disclose such an intention — just as Klinkhammer states that she did — and on voters to decide whether or not they’re OK with that.

No one begrudges a retiree who has the opportunity to get away from tri-state-area winters. But a city or county is best represented by elected officials who spend their time in the community.

Years of hard work paid off this week, filling a critical void in our community with the opening of Liberty Recovery Community, a new Dubuque sober-living campus.

Michelle Mihalakis, executive director of Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind the effort, led the charge through four years of obstacles, including raising funds, finding a location and facing complications related to the pandemic. But this week, the 24-unit housing complex welcomed its first tenants.

The program addresses a lack of local long-term-recovery services and housing for people with substance-use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, something desperately needed in this and many communities across the country. The facility will lead training and host 12-step groups.

The majority of apartment construction costs were covered from a $2.7 million grant from National Housing Trust Fund. Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Dubuque also helped finance the acquisition of the site, which previously was a bank. Private donations and other grants have filled in gaps.

A salute to Operation Empower staff for putting in the enormous effort to make this facility a reality. To help with ongoing expenses at Liberty Recovery Community, go to operationempower.org or call 563-599-2980.

Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency’s holiday light recycling program is a great example of a simple thing that people can do that can have a big impact.

Every year, the city makes residents aware of local drop-off locations where they can take burned-out or unwanted strings of holiday lights. This year, that effort netted 3,127 pounds of lights. That nearly matched the 3,188 pounds that were collected last year, according to a press release. Who would have thought holiday lights amount to tons of waste? What a positive outcome for a simple effort to recycle instead of trashing these common electronics.

Citizens who missed the window for the drop-off sites have another option. Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the Dubuque landfill. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting dmaswa.org. For more information, residents also can call the landfill at 563-557-8220, Ext. 1.

Cheers to Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency for making this service available to local residents and promoting recycling of a household item that all too often ends up in the landfill.

Quad-City Times. Feb. 6, 2022.

Editorial: A plan for the future

In a few weeks, the City of Rock Island and the Quad-Cities Chamber will know whether the state of Illinois will approve a $3 million grant application, a key part of the $7 million plan to upgrade the downtown area.

Last month, the council approved $2.5 million in federal Covid relief funds for the project, and from what we’ve seen of the plans, they look like they’ll inject some life into an area that has been languishing.

There are four major elements: Reconstructing the Great River Plaza; redoing Arts Alley; creating a gateway to Schwiebert Park and building a dog park. With the Covid relief money and other funds, about $4 million is available.

We hope the state grant comes through to complete the picture, and that all the improvements get done. It’s always hard to tell from drawings, but we’re encouraged by what we see.

We have to say we are happy that the thought of running a street through the pedestrian plaza has been shelved. A year ago, that appeared to have a good deal of support at City Hall. We’re told, however, that a survey of area business and property owners showed they wanted to keep the plaza as a pedestrian mall.

We’re happy to see that. We believe downtown pedestrian malls have potential, and we know the one in Rock Island has a great history.

One of the things we didn’t see in the $7 million plan was a vision for programming this space with the kind of events and other activities that have given this area such vibrancy.

Jack Cullen, who was hired as the downtown director, tells us that wasn’t missed. Currently, there are efforts under way to test support for a self-sustaining organization that would help with that, and to maintain the newly improved space.

The organization would be funded much like other self-improvement districts around the Quad-Cities, which raise money from area property owners within a district and devote it to that district’s needs.

We support the use of Covid relief money for this purpose. Downtown businesses have been hurt by the pandemic, and this seems as if it is aimed at helping to alleviate some of that pain. (We would, however, like to see an overall plan soon on how the city plans to spend its $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.)

In the meantime, we hope the state grant comes through and this plan contributes to a better future for the downtown.

