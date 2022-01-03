Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Jan. 2, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa Legislature should do what’s fair; provide timely treatment to imprisoned sex offenders

If Iowans wish for men convicted of sex offenses to stay in prison longer than almost any other category of inmate, they are free to lobby the Legislature to specify such penalties in state law.

The Legislature has not done that, yet state data shows that such men frequently spend years more incarcerated than those sentenced for non-sex crimes with the same classification of seriousness.

People who molested children or attacked and raped women or otherwise terrorized and invaded the privacy of victims are not particularly sympathetic. That has likely made this discrepancy easier to countenance for officials who might be able to change it. Most recently, the Iowa Supreme Court said in November that the judicial system should not intervene.

But, for the sake of fairness even to those who committed repugnant acts, not to mention making a dent in prison population numbers, policymakers should act.

Why do people spend longer in prison for sex offenses? One reason is that they usually do not begin a several-month treatment program intended to reduce recidivism until not long before their sentence ends. The Iowa Board of Parole almost never grants early release to inmates who need the sex offender treatment but haven’t received it; other inmates routinely get parole after demonstrating they can successfully return to society.

The Iowa Department of Corrections administers the sex offender treatment program at the Newton Correctional Facility. Until recently, a bit more than 100 people at a time could receive treatment. About 1,600 more throughout the state were required to take the training. New inmates are added regularly to the backlog. The prison could barely keep up with treatment for those whose terms were about to expire, so those inmates are the ones who get into the program.

To their credit, corrections officials hired new treatment facilitators and are using classroom space from dawn until evening to expand the number of inmates who can receive treatment at once. They told a district judge that they can’t be any more aggressive unless Newton gets more classroom space. The existing steps are expected to start to reduce the backlog.

The Supreme Court decision resolves challenges by seven people on the waiting list for sex offender treatment. They argued that because they had not yet received treatment, it was a near-certainty that no evidence of their changed lives — good behavior, college courses, and so on — would be enough to secure parole. Several said they were told, in error, before they were sentenced that their prison terms would be brief. Iowa City attorney Philip Mears, who has for years taken up the cause of equitable treatment for inmates, agreed to represent them, knowing that under state law he was unlikely to be compensated.

Mears called the effect of the waiting list a “silent mandatory minimum” sentence unique to sex offenses.

Besides Mears and the inmates, nobody seems terribly bothered. The Board of Parole has not publicly demonstrated any concern about the waiting lists. The Department of Corrections increased capacity at Newton but has declined to take other steps, such as seeking to beef up its community-based corrections operations so they could accommodate paroled inmates and immediately provide sex offender treatment to them. State courts did rule that inmates in Iowa have a right to due process in connection with early release decisions, but they said that right was not being violated.

It is true that parole is discretionary — no individual is entitled to leave prison earlier than the law says. And it’s true that courts can create mischief when they start interfering with spending decisions by the other branches of government, such as by ordering new resources for sex offender treatment.

At a 2019 hearing, Mears asked Sean Crawford, then the administrator of Newton’s treatment program, about a proposal for the state to appropriate “another million dollars for construction of … additional treatment space.” Crawford answered, “It is part of the proposal, and it would be wonderful.”

So, as with many problems, this one ends up back in the lap of the Legislature. It becomes a question that lawmakers will need to confront over and over in 2022: What is the moral use of the state’s $1.2 billion budget surplus?

The governor and Republicans who control both the Senate and House appear determined to spend a slice of the surplus on tax cuts. But will the state also make sure its residents are adequately served? And can a few comparative pennies be spared to be fair to even the unsympathetic, and to help ensure that men who meet criteria to return to society are released from prison?

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Jan. 2, 2022.

Editorial: : Jackson’s commitment to mentoring makes him ideal TH honoree

When Ernest Jackson retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after a long career, he could have moved anywhere.

After all, he grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and had lived in several other places in the Midwest. He already had given back to his Dubuque community for decades, through philanthropy and the sharing of his time as a mentor.

No one would have begrudged him and his wife, Peggy, some well-deserved time to themselves.

But that wasn’t the future Ernest Jackson saw for himself. He had more to give. And he knew he could make the biggest difference right here in Dubuque.

Jackson had built a life here. As he worked his way up the ranks of leadership at John Deere, he established a name for himself. That name was synonymous with integrity, benevolence and work ethic. He had laid a foundation of good works that extended far beyond his workplace.

Jackson saw the next chapter of his life as an opportunity to continue to work and to serve his community, making a difference in the lives of young people in need of a role model.

He started Ernest Jackson Painting, a business in which he could take on young employees, teaching them a trade, and mentoring them along the way. Working with young people is a skill Jackson has honed over years in Dubuque. Starting in 2000 with a program begun by a colleague, Doug Bausch, called “Yes, You Can,” he joined with others to mentor young students and encourage them to expect more from their lives.

Over time, Jackson saw a specific need for Black male role models for young men of color. Jackson saw something of himself in the young men growing up in Dubuque. He had grown up in inner-city Cincinnati in a neighborhood of working-class people. Among the men in his neighborhood, there were no professionals, no government officials, no teachers to look up to. In Dubuque, he encountered young men who needed to know that life had more to offer them than perhaps what they saw at the moment.

In 2009, he was a founding member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition, which seeks to improve the local quality of life through activities such as mentoring high school students, taking young men on college tours and teaching young people about being responsible community members. The organization helps make Dubuque a place of opportunity for all people.

Over the years, the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award has become the premiere honor bestowed in this community. Over more than a half-century, those honored have included businesspeople, educators, religious leaders and volunteers who have spent their money and their time making the greater Dubuque community better.

In this 52nd giving of the TH First Citizen Award, Ernest Jackson earns this honor for his leadership, his selflessness and his mentoring. That he chose to mentor those who need it most, at a time when they need it most, in a place with a void that needs filling is a testament to the kind of man Jackson is and his ability to see need in our community. Jackson has made Dubuque a better place, and the trail he has blazed will be his legacy.

We are proud to present the 2021 TH First Citizen Award to Ernest Jackson. May our community reap the benefits of your good works for years to come.

Quad-City Times. Jan. 2, 2022.

Editorial: Wishes for a new year

The turn of a new year is a time for reflection and for looking resolutely to the future.

That’s what we plan to do today.

It’s become a tradition with this editorial board to mark the beginning of a new year by taking stock of the last 12 months on issues of local importance and offering our wishes for the coming year.

We won’t cover everything important, of course. And some matters deserve greater attention than we can express in this brief space. Still, we have tried to touch on some of the concerns we think are broadly important to our community; that have some resonance with our readers and follow up on ideas we have touched upon over the past year.

• At this time last year, we were hoping for a swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines and acceptance by the public. Most adults have gotten the jab, but many haven’t — and most children, while at lesser risk, haven’t, either. It is our wish for the new year that vaccine resistance dwindle, particularly as we face the Omicron challenge. And we fervently hope the pandemic that has so consumed us for nearly two years will eventually release its grip in 2022.

• Many of us will remember 2021 for the opening of the new I-74 bridge. This momentous event reminds us what a difference bold vision, good planning and strategic investments can mean to a community. It is our wish for the new year that, with historic new federal infrastructure investments, 2022 and beyond will see still more bold ideas to improve our roads, bridges, shipping lanes and connectivity.

• We hope 2022 will be a year when we gain greater clarity on a new downtown Davenport flood protection system. The past year has seen a great deal of progress on a new plan for the future; now, it’s time to put that plan into action.

• It is our wish that our pandemic-damaged economy continues to rebound in 2022. Roughly 7,500 more people are employed in the Quad-Cities than last year at this time. But we’re still trailing other communities and our labor force remains 6,500 people smaller than it was pre-pandemic.

• We also wish that in 2022 our schools become less partisan battlefields. We admire the cooperation and professionalism that local educators brought to challenging circumstances last year. However, the year also saw sharp divisions in how schools are governed. In the new year, we hope politicians in Des Moines and Springfield play a lesser role in this space and local educators and school boards — in conjunction with all parents and the public — reach consensus on policies that keep our schools safe, make up for pandemic-related academic losses and confront our nation’s history honestly, openly and with respect for all.

• We also have a wish that 2022 is the year the Davenport School District is returned to the governance of its locally elected board. The district has made progress since the state took over two years ago, and we think it’s time Des Moines took a step back and let Davenporters control their own schools.

• The year 2022 is, of course, an election year. We wish to see a large number of candidates so people have a robust choice on the local, state and federal levels. And, as always, we hope for clean, fact-filled campaigns that honor our democracy.

• We also wish the Iowa Legislature will finally move ahead on a constitutional amendment allowing people with felony convictions to vote. The Legislature has failed in this area the last two years. Let it succeed in 2022.

• We hope Rock Island County follows through with implementation of a 15-member board. We would like to have seen it be smaller, but the board took a step forward on this issue in 2021; it should complete the task in 2022.

• We also look forward to the construction of a new federal courthouse and YWCA in downtown Rock Island, which will bring improvements and greater vibrancy to the city’s core.

• It is our wish for 2022 that our community continue to take steps to be more inclusive. An example: The Figge Art Museum announced last summer it was creating a diversity and equity fund to help add more art by women and people of color to its permanent collection. These kinds of initiatives, throughout the Quad-Cities, get us closer to being a more just community. We wish for the success of all of them.

• Lastly, it wouldn’t be our wish list if we didn’t urge the state of Illinois to finally make progress on a passenger rail link between Chicago and Moline. We know some have lost hope, but we continue to believe. It is past time we see visible action.

Our final wish is that as we offer our opinions about these and many other issues that affect our community in 2022, you will join us; that you will consider our opinions, share your own and read the points of view on local and national issues we offer in this space. We look forward to 2022 and all that it brings.

