Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. August 21, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa school district finds the correct balance by respecting trans students’ rights

Parents’ rights to know what is going on at school are important. So are children’s rights to be treated with respect for who they are.

A lawsuit in northeast Iowa asserts that parents know best, including when it comes to how their children’s gender identity is handled at school.

Tradition and the law provide a strong presumption that parents and guardians have the last word on most issues involving their kids. To give an extreme example, even in cases where it’s obvious that a parent is unfit or even dangerous, Iowa has exacting procedures that must be followed to permanently remove children from a family.

So, yes, skepticism is called for when a school explicitly says that it will, in narrowly defined cases, dismiss parents’ wishes and consciously keep them out of the loop about something. The rights of parents to know what’s happening with their children and to participate in decisions are important.

But children’s rights are important, too. They deserve to be treated consistent with who they are. They deserve — as a policy adopted this spring by Linn-Mar’s school board puts it — to be able “to discuss and express their gender identity and expression openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information.”

Linn-Mar gets the balance right. The federal courts should affirm board members’ judgment. And state and federal policymakers should follow their example.

The lawsuit (embedded below), filed by the national organization Parents Defending Education on behalf of seven unidentified Linn-Mar parents, attacks the policy on two broad grounds: that excluding parents from the execution of “gender support plans” is unconstitutional, and that requiring students and staff to use students’ preferred names and pronouns or face discipline violates their free speech rights.

Some parents say in court documents that they worry that their children, some with special needs, might seek a gender support plan while experiencing something other than gender dysphoria, or after observing their peers — and that the parents might not find out for months, or years.

That could happen. Some clinicians argue that excluding parents is more risky than including them. But it’s not clear how parental notification is sure or even likely to reliably produce more beneficial outcomes.

One purpose of the policy is to help students struggling with fundamental understanding of who they are to know that they will find acceptance at school. To increase the probability of a dismissive, disbelieving response, whether from staff or parents, threatens to undermine such students’ well-being.

Linn-Mar does not require that parents be excluded, or that students be counseled against involving them. Instead, it lets students in seventh grade or older decide. The provision does not apply to younger children.

The district trusts students to understand their family dynamics, and recognizes that after a child comes out, parental rejection, or even violence, is a discouragingly common phenomenon. Indeed, among the 400-plus pages of research, news articles and affidavits included with the parents’ lawsuit is an assertion by the Conservative Education Reform Network that “it should go without saying, but the best outcome is for children to learn to embrace the body they were born with.”

The attitude that transgender kids would — unquestionably! — be better off denying their identity is exactly why policies like this are created.

What’s at issue here is whether children are able to feel safe and accepted at school. Period. Linn-Mar’s superintendent has said the board mostly codified practices that the district has been using for years. Its policy accounts for students’ names, pronouns, clothes, restroom use, sports participation and room assignment on overnight trips. It shouldn’t be conflated with other prominent debates about such things as medical treatments for transgender youths.

As for the First Amendment issue, schools and courts have long wrestled with how to balance robust speech rights with school safety and decorum. The editorial board reflexively favors allowing more speech — but it’s easy to imagine “free speech” in this context as a polite euphemism for bullying. Linn-Mar’s intent with penalizing intentional misgendering is appropriate.

A hearing Sept. 6 in federal court in Cedar Rapids will set up a judge to decide whether to temporarily stop Linn-Mar from implementing its policy while litigation continues. But disputes on these topics will continue regardless of the outcome.

Republicans in the Iowa Legislature set an unfortunate precedent this year by treating scholastic sports as an inviolable bastion of top-level competition and barring transgender girls from participating in girls sports with their friends. They and Democrats, and the Iowa Department of Education, can do better by creating thoughtful policies that foster children’s safety and respect parents, without unthinkingly bending to their interests.

The Department of Education, in particular, should expedite its review of guidance for districts on transgender issues that, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, has led to that page on its website being empty for months.

Putting a priority on acknowledging and supporting an individual’s identity is the right approach.

