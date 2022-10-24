Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. October 23, 2022.

Editorial: Iowa’s handouts for businesses’ research have run their course

Iowa lawmakers have taken a couple of much-needed swings in the past five years at the generosity of the nearly 40-year-old research activities tax credit. But developments in the past year should nudge them toward thinking bigger when they return to the Capitol in January: They should ax the credit entirely.

Under the credit program, businesses see their taxes slashed ― and frequently even get checks from the state ― for various kinds of research conducted in Iowa. The program has shouldered blows from all corners of the political spectrum, over its efficacy, over the tens of millions of dollars it costs the state treasury every year, and over the disturbing premise of the government taking the money it collected from you and handing it out to giant companies for undertaking normal business activity.

The Legislature did some paring on the program as part of the tax cut law it passed this past winter. That prompted business leaders to express worry about how much benefit they stood to lose (even while the overall corporate tax rate is dropping 14%, with more reductions possible). And this month, the Department of Revenue held a closed-door hearing so an ethanol company could argue that the public shouldn’t get to see any documents related to one of its applications for a tax credit.

This all follows the release of a report in December by a Revenue Department analyst that said, in part, that research on whether these tax credits have their desired effect is not all that convincing.

In a pair of revisions in recent years, lawmakers moved in the right direction by limiting which industries and what work are eligible for the credit and starting to trim refund amounts. But if the future of the tax credit is increased secrecy and haggling over companies’ bottom lines, all for an uncertain benefit, lawmakers should cut out the half-measures and phase out the credit completely.

One saving grace for the tax credit since 2009 has been the mandatory release of a list of the entities receiving the largest benefits. The list makes it clear that large agricultural companies such as Deere and Corteva, who surely aren’t going anywhere and who surely have many other incentives for developing innovative products, get the majority of the tax credit benefit.

Still, the list doesn’t say whether a company is only reducing its tax liability or is getting a check from the state government.

It also doesn’t give specifics about negotiations between auditors and businesses about what work is eligible for the credit ― but some of that information has generally been available in the highest-dollar cases under the state’s public records law.

Last year, Poet, the world’s largest ethanol company, started arguing differently after the state said it shouldn’t have received research activities credit for a cellulosic ethanol project. Poet argues that everything it’s given to the state to defend its application is exempt from disclosure, the Register’s Tyler Jett reported, and Revenue Department executives allowed the company to make that case privately at an Oct. 7 hearing.

This is another distressing case of parties seeking broad constructions of the exemptions in Iowa’s public meetings and public records laws, which were written to presume the public is best served by openness. Nobody is accusing the parties here of anything untoward, but we’d all be better off if we could assess with confidence that decisions about the tax are made wisely and without favoritism.

In isolation, this episode wouldn’t justify blowing up the entire program. But it ought to be the last straw for the many legislators and observers who have expressed misgivings about research activities credits. We have better ways to use this money ― $56 million in credits claimed in calendar year 2021, $44 million of it issued as refunds.

The 2021 Revenue Department report said 15 states don’t have comparable tax credit programs, so surely Iowa’s is not absolutely indispensable. Since 2010, six of those states have repealed their credit or allowed it to expire.

Will the biggest companies operating in Iowa throttle back their own growth if they can’t stack credits on top of the lower state rates? That’s not likely. Phase out the research activities tax credit.

