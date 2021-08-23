Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. Aug 22, 2021.
Editorial: Iowa should dedicate a state office to leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation
Go to directory.iowa.gov. Click “Departments” near the top right of the page. This helpful page describes 97 state government departments, agencies, boards and committees, encompassing all manner of Iowans’ concerns, as broad as the roads we all use and as narrow as the Office of the State Archaeologist.
In this network, there is certainly room for one new agency, one whose addition would demonstrate the seriousness of the challenge that, more than any other, is likely to reshape Iowa’s future: climate change.
This is not at all to say the state has ignored warming and its causes and implications. Iowa was the first state to adopt a “renewable portfolio standard,” signed into law by Gov. Terry Branstad in 1983, and our wind and solar production remains among the nation’s best. At the agency level, the Iowa Energy Office and the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship necessarily work on climate problems every day. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Carbon Sequestration Task Force, which deals with carbon emissions’ contribution to warming, held its first meeting Friday. The work of counties and cities and businesses and individuals can’t be ignored, either.
But a new state Office of Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation (we’ll workshop the name) would be a step toward putting preparation for a transformed climate and the dangers of unabated emissions at the front of mind for political, industrial, commercial and even individual decision makers.
The state would need to invest in new positions to make a real difference in the transformation required, and that investment would signal the importance of the mission. The office’s staff would include scientists and others who would tackle a humbling breadth of practical considerations: storm sewers capable of funneling once-uncommon deluges, transitions away from fossil-fuel-burning personal and agricultural vehicles, changes in growing seasons, accommodations for the vulnerable during overwhelming and unrelenting summer heat.
Nobody wants the state or its major industries to fall behind in economic development, but that consideration would not be this agency’s primary charge. (Reynolds’ introductory remarks to the carbon task force focused on agriculture profitability, and environmental advocates are not part of the panel.) And after setting up the new office, legislators will need to back it up with laws that require action; voluntary approaches, like what has happened with polluted water in Iowa, won’t be enough.
The need to do something more than what we’ve been doing is clear after spending any amount of time with the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The report hedges its predictions and conclusions with notations about where research is more or less conclusive, which makes the stark opening stand out: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Each of the last four decades has been successively warmer than any decade that preceded it since 1850.”
Science backs up what our eyes tell us about what’s happening with extreme heat waves and intense, heavy-rainfall events. Just in the past five years, Iowa has experienced two of its 10 warmest years in nearly 150 years of records, and 2018 was the second-wettest year on record.
Science tells us these trends in frequency and intensity are likely to continue. Even under the most ambitious predictions for arresting emissions, the report says warming that has already occurred is unlikely to abate, meaning the scorchers and deluges are here to stay. And the predictions that appear most realistic involve more transformation and more extremes.
Iowa can continue with a fractured approach to climate change that proceeds in fits and starts and reacts to problems after they occur. Or it can set up proactive, coordinated leadership that is a model for other states and for governments around the world.
———
Quad-City Times. Aug. 22, 2021.
Editorial: Protect this pillar of good government
For those who closely watch the once-per-decade redrawing of Iowa’s political boundaries, what happened last week was precedent-setting.
Ed Cook, the senior legal counsel for the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, said the first proposed maps won’t be ready by the deadline in the Iowa Constitution for lawmakers to approve new legislative districts.
What does that mean?
It means Iowa’s redistricting process is in uncharted territory.
We’re not aware of any other time that the Iowa Supreme Court has been handed the task of overseeing the redrawing of Iowa’s legislative boundaries, which is what the Constitution now demands.
For a state that is a model for the fair and balanced drawing of political boundaries, this is unsettling.
It’s not that we don’t trust the state Supreme Court. But Iowa’s system of redistricting is a touchstone, a rock of reliability in a world where so much seems in turmoil; that it now is the subject of uncertainty is an unfortunate worry.
This isn’t completely unexpected. When the federal government said it wouldn’t have the necessary Census data until late summer, lawmakers and judges began contemplating what might happen.
In April, the state Supreme Court issued a statement, saying it would “meet its constitutional responsibility by implementing a process which permits, to the extent possible, the redistricting framework presently set forth in Iowa Code chapter 42 to proceed after September 15.”
That sounds somewhat reassuring.
Indeed, some legislators have taken the court’s statement to mean that not much will change.
We hope they’re right. Unfortunately, the high court has refused to answer follow up questions about how this would work.
Iowa’s unique system of redrawing political boundaries is successful in large part because of the constraints put in the law and the fact that much of the heavy lifting is centered in a non-partisan agency. Politicians in Iowa aren’t permitted to do the kind of, well, tinkering that is done in so many other states. (Yes, we’re looking at our neighbors in Illinois, but also many other states, such as Texas.)
In fact, gerrymandering across the country has been so pervasive that it has distorted Statehouse and congressional delegations to the point that it has yielded the much-quoted saying that lawmakers tend to pick their constituents, rather than the other way around. (Iowa’s constitutional deadline, by the way, does not apply to the redrawing of congressional boundaries.)
Unlike other states, in Iowa, politicians aren’t allowed to direct the map drawing and, when the boundaries are presented to them, they aren’t allowed the chance to amend them. It’s an up or down vote.
Our unique system is why every 10 years, when redistricting comes around, the people of Iowa can breathe a little easier than those in many other states. But this year, it’s different.
Again, it’s not that we mistrust the state Supreme Court. But the silence in the face of questioning isn’t encouraging.
We hope that, when the technical work is done, we will see a process much like we have seen the previous years; that the redistricting advisory commission holds its public hearings with robust participation — and that, when that is done, lawmakers take on the role they’ve traditionally played. No more, no less.
We live in a world that has been turned upside down — not to mention a state that has strayed the last several years from its more moderate political traditions. It would be a shame if this pillar of Iowa’s good government heritage is weakened.
———
Fort Dodge Messenger. Aug. 18, 2021.
Editorial: Founder of The Lotus Community Project deserves national honor
For decades, the Fort Dodge area was lacking something to aid some of its residents who most need help and support in their lives.
Homeless women and their children consistently fell through the cracks of the social safety net simply because they didn’t meet the criteria for help through existing programs. The area had programs to help women battling addiction and those who are victims of domestic abuse, but homeless women with children just weren’t the intended subjects of those initiatives.
Ashley Vaala decided to do something about that. She established The Lotus Community Project, which provides shelter to homeless women and children in the former St. John’s Lutheran Church near Vincent. It also provides transitional housing for single, working women who are progressing toward living independently. A thrift store in Webster City helps to support the operation, while providing some of the women with work experience.
Vaala announced her plans in 2018. The shelter opened in January 2019. Since then it has served about 325 women and children.
Vaala recently received national recognition for her incredible effort to start The Lotus Community Project.
She was recently presented a Nation of Neighbors Award by Royal Neighbors of America, one the first and largest woman-led insurance organizations in the United States.
The award presented to Vaala was one of 10 presented in the country.
The insurance company also gave The Lotus Community Project a $10,000 grant, which will be used to expand the thrift store in Webster City.
Vaala and her organization are truly worthy recipients of the award and the grant. Vaala started with nothing more than an idea and the determnation to make it a reality. The result is that about 325 women and children – a number that continues to grow – received safe shelter and support that will put them on the path to independent living.
Her effort deserves the national recognition it has received.
