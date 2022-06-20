 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. June 18, 2022.

Editorial: With protection of abortion rights crumbling, Iowans must act to preserve care; support girls and women

Advocacy for just laws must be accompanied by preparations to help facilitate abortion rights despite the hostility of the people making and interpreting our laws.

Everybody purports to want “something” to be done about the circumstances that permitted the rifle slaughter of 19 schoolchildren and two educators in Texas last month.

In a familiar pattern, “something” isn’t happening.

The massacre implicated questions about entrance security at schools and police competence, but the bulk of debate has focused on this question: Can laws make it less likely for dangerous people to procure instruments of mass murder without compromising the Bill of Rights? Congress’ answer for years has been an emphatic “no.”

In Iowa, we have an opportunity this year to do “something” without the aid of our government representatives: At the ballot box in November, we can reject a proposed constitutional amendment that could frustrate even broadly popular efforts to keep Iowans safer from gun violence.

Even maintaining the status quo in this way would count as a victory for protecting lives. A “no” vote would indicate that most Iowans want to preserve at least the possibility of some limits on access to deadly weapons and don’t want to tie the hands of lawmakers and the judiciary.

Supporters have pointed out that adding “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” to Iowa’s constitution would bring us in line with almost every other state by including a mirror of the federal Second Amendment in the state charter. That’s fine.

But the amendment would do more, prescribing that any restriction on gun rights be subject to “strict scrutiny.” This legal term requires courts to evaluate laws with the highest skepticism, striking them down as unconstitutional unless they serve a “compelling government interest” and are “narrowly tailored” to achieve that end.

This provision would complicate even modest regulations. For example, suppose lawmakers, in response to two executions outside an Ames church, wished to make it less likely that people suspected or convicted of domestic abuse would be able to shoot their victims. A fraught undertaking, to be sure — people who assault partners might very well ignore demands to hand over their weapons, and the accused always have rights to due process. But under strict scrutiny, even if the people’s elected representatives thoughtfully balance these competing interests and arrive at a solution with the aim of saving lives, their efforts could be cast aside for not meeting every prong of the judicial test.

Of course, existing regulations could face challenge, too.

Three other states — Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri — already require strict scrutiny of arms restrictions. Todd Pettys, a University of Iowa law professor, concluded in a 2019 law review essay that strict scrutiny amendments were proving less meaningful than expected, with courts in those states sometimes concluding that strict scrutiny protections didn’t apply in certain circumstances. Further, Louisiana and Missouri courts have applied strict scrutiny and still upheld laws restricting felons from possessing firearms.

That’s a little reassuring. On the other hand, when the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last year about New York state’s discretionary system of granting licenses to carry firearms, Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked a Justice Department lawyer about restrictions on people who are mentally ill or have been convicted of felonies: “Can any of those pass strict scrutiny on their face?” “I don’t know,” answered acting solicitor general Brian Fletcher.

Iowa need not risk the possibility of dangerous outcomes here.

There are limits on free speech. There can, and should, be limits on the right to bear arms.

The Legislature in the past dozen years or so has incrementally chipped away at barriers to acquiring, traveling with and using weapons. Lawmakers stripped sheriffs of their discretion to deny weapons-carrying permits and later did away with permit requirements, and have allowed the use of deadly force in more situations.

Iowans are free today to obtain, keep and carry guns and rifles. When children are slaughtered by firearms — in Des Moines, in Texas, around the country — it’s fair to debate whether a modest concession of that freedom might help avert a tragedy.

We shouldn’t make that debate any harder than it already is. The choice is ours. Vote no on this amendment.

