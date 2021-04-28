Ellsworth Community College student drowns in Iowa River

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Ellsworth Community College freshman accidentally drowned after he jumped into the Iowa River, authorities said.

Iowa Falls Police Chief Wade Harken said Wednesday the body of Robert Givens Jr., 21, was found Tuesday night after emergency crews searched for about three hours.

His death was being investigated as an accidental drowning, Harken said.

Iowa Falls police responded to the river after receiving a call earlier Tuesday about a man who was in distress after he jumped into the river, according to a news release.

Multiple agencies, including the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, along with citizen volunteers, helped with the search, The Des Moines Register reported.

Givens was a freshman and a member of the Ellsworth Community College wrestling team.

“The entire college community is struck with feelings of sadness and disbelief today after losing one of our own,” Provost Martin Reimer said.

