Ely creamery resumes tours of its farm-to-table production

While the tours take place only at the storefront, at 1600 Main St. in Ely, expansions to the farm will make it possible for groups to visit it gain the true farm-to-table experience.

“Last year we started building a viewing area on our milking farm, so that way we can welcome tours,” Rozum said. “We’re hoping to wrap up construction by the end of the year, then we’ll be able to make the tour component full circle by seeing the farm side and the production side.”

Tours occur three days a week, at 10 a. m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Admission cost is $4.50, with tax and includes a private creamery tour as well as a single scoop of ice cream. Small and medium-sized groups can schedule tours up to two months in advance.

Since tours resumed in mid-June, spots have been filling fast.

“It’s clear to me that people crave things to do right now and if they get a learning opportunity and some ice cream at the same time, that’s a pretty cool thing,” Rozum said.

Compared with a large dairy corporations that typically focuses on one facet of the dairy industry, Dan and Debbie’s smaller-scale process allows them to exercise control over products they produce and how they produce it.