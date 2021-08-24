Ex-Iowa anchor hopes her age bias lawsuit changes TV news

“I thought, ‘I’m good enough to work here but I’m not good enough to be on camera?’” recounted Heitshusen, who was the oldest female anchor in the station’s history. “The only thing that signaled to me was that it’s my appearance.”

Heitshusen is represented by Des Moines civil rights attorneys Tom Newkirk and Jill Zwagerman, who specialize in showing how implicit biases can impact the workplace and have won landmark cases in the past.

The lawsuit alleges that Heitshusen faced numerous “micro-aggressions” over the years, as her bosses treated male anchors more favorably and her age ultimately became seen as a liability.

The lawsuit recounts an incident in which Peterson told the newsroom that Heitshusen had a reaction to the shingles vaccine but that others need not worry because only her “advanced age” caused her to need the shot in the first place. While seemingly a joke, the comment reflected a deeper truth that her age was a concern to management, it alleges.

The lawsuit also alleges that male anchors received higher pay, more vacation time and more on-air recognition for journalism awards, and that they were not judged by their appearances.