Exterior work completed on Iowa barn moved to new site

Pigeons, lots of pigeons.

“They moved with it,” he said. “We had none before. I closed up one space with wire, they flew into it and the windows. I’ll bet we had 50 pigeons.”

While the exterior is now done, the Mitchells are far from done with their labor of love.

“As soon as spring hits we’re doing the electrical,” he said.

“We also want to put in all the milking stanchions,” she added.

When last used, she said, the barn was divided and about half was used for dairy cows and the other half devoted to the farm’s work horse. The couple plans on having animals in the barn once again. They’re planning on a couple of show calves and the couple’s horses, now living apart elsewhere, will find themselves under one big roof. They might even include a goat.

Matt Mitchell deeply appreciates the craftsmanship and history of his barn.

“My grand­father respected the old stuff,” he said. “It’s a shame all these are coming down. They’ll never build like this again. It’s part of our history, in 50 years there might not be any. Grandpa said that there was once a barn on every 40 acres. Now we build as fast as we can and as cheap as we can.”