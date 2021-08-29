Family brings taste of Puerto Rico to north Iowa

To make that decision more real, Eddie bought the now red, black and white bus from a friend in Iowa Falls who he said was going to throw the vehicle away. From there, he started putting together a menu featuring Puerto Rican staples he learned how to make while growing up an hour outside of the capital city of San Juan. Some of those options, such as the pork roast, are favorites among the folks who show up to a parking lot in the early evening to order from Eddie.

“The triple meat sandwich is one of the most favorite ones,” Eddie said. “After they try the mofongo, it’s a contest between them and the jibarito sandwich with pork roast, lettuce, mayo and house sauce.”

That last ingredient is something that Eddie is plenty protective of. When asked about what’s in it, he has a prepared response. ”(The) house sauce is a family recipe.”

Eddie said that getting groceries before a trip out to Friday Night Live in Mason City or the Garden Fiesta cultural celebration in Clear Lake is what takes the most time in the process. To get the chicken and plantains he wants, Eddie said that he goes to a Mexican supermarket in Marshalltown, which orders supplies from Chicago.