Family's feed store 'a big part of Worthington'

Worthington Mayor Gary Langel described Loras and his family as “the epitome of Worthington,” due to the family’s community involvement.

“Loras is very supportive of Worthington and our local nonprofit organizations, and he does it with a smile on his face,” Langel said. “I’ve known Loras since I was a little kid. I grew up on a farm about a mile from where the Wolfe family lived. When I was growing up on a farm, we patronized the ag center when it was in town.”

Langel said the store served as a community gathering space.

“In the front room there was a transaction counter, and on the other side of the room there were some tables and chairs,” Langel said. “The fathers went there for their morning gossip.”

When Loras took over the business in 1973, the store sold mostly bag and some bulk feeds, as well as seed and fertilizer.

Loras said he was able to maintain some previous contacts with farmers by the time of the 1973 purchase.

“Before I bought it, I used to sell seed corn,” he said. “I had a big territory east of here, so I knew all of those farmers east of here.”