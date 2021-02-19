FBI arrests Iowa mother, son on charges in US Capitol attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A mother and son from Iowa were arrested Friday on charges stemming from their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said agents arrested Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny on federal warrants charging them with several offenses.

Both are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Deborah Sandoval is also charged with disrupting the orderly conduct of government, while her son is charged with obstructing law enforcement.

Criminal complaints and affidavits detailing the specific allegations against the two remained sealed and unavailable for public review Friday afternoon.

Four Iowa residents have now been arrested for their alleged participation in the violent Jan. 6 mob attack that delayed Congress' ratification of President Joe Biden's victory.