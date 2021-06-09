FBI working with Des Moines college on data security breach

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The FBI is now working with the Des Moines Area Community College on a data security breach that has led to days of the school being shut down.

The security incident closed the college on Friday and forced it to partially shut down its computer network, the Des Moines Register reported. The college remained closed Tuesday, and the shutdown has affected the school’s courses.

The college announced Tuesday night that in-person classes would resume Wednesday. Officials did not announce a date for online classes to resume.

Neither the college nor the FBI has offered details on the security breach, but college President Rob Denson said no personal information was disclosed. The incident occurred as ransomware attacks have been launched against thousands of businesses, schools, and state and local government agencies.

College officials have extended deadlines for classes, including sign up, Denson said. The college expects financial aid to be dispersed on time next week.

“Our team has just done a great job getting engaged very early, and that is making all the difference,” Denson said.

