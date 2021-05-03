Federal jury convicts man on charges related to killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal jury on Monday found a man guilty of charges related to the 2014 death of a Marion man whose body has never been found.

Jurors found Matthew Robbins guilty of robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

The charges relate to the killing of James Booher, who was known as a drug dealer. Prosecutors argued Robbins, 48, robbed and fatally shot Booher on May 31, 2014, at a house in Ely.

Robbins will be sentenced later. He faces at least 10 years in prison and could face a term of up to life in prison.

