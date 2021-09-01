Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal bank regulators have issued a cease-and-desist order to an Iowa bank accused of risky practices that threaten the stability of the 113-year-old, family-owned bank.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has ordered Luana Savings Bank to restructure its management, scale back its loans and find more retail depositors, such as typical holders of savings or checking accounts, according to the Des Moines Register.

The FDIC takes issue mostly with Luana’s use of wholesale deposits — money from investors and other banks — to increase its lending and expand. The FDIC says because the money from wholesale deposits relies on variable interest rates, while the money the bank collects on loans is a fixed rate, Luana is at risk of financial straits if interest rates rise.

Luana is challenging the order, and bank president David Schultz told the Register that most of the accusations against Luana “are manufactured.”

“We have the cleanest portfolio of any bank over a billion dollars in the state of Iowa,” Schultz said.

The $1.9 billion bank — which has six branches, including ones in Clive, Norwalk and Polk City — also is facing accusations from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines involving hundreds of millions in home loans.. Luana denies that claim.

