Fifth positive coronavirus case identified at Iowa Capitol

No changes in protocol have been announced although all of the publicly announced virus cases have been on the House side of the building.

Deatsch said mask wearing is followed by about 95% of people in House-controlled spaces.

Nielsen, who said she wore a mask when in the building, said she had to tell a House member and a guest last week to move away from her desk as they held a conversation near her without masks.

The union representing state workers has filed a complaint with the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration claiming the majority leaders’ policies create an unsafe workplace. Inspectors were in the building last week.

Iowa reported 13 additional deaths on Tuesday, increasing the state total to 4,919. The state's death count is the nation's 16th highest per capita, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Iowa's one-dose vaccination rate is the third lowest among states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said Iowa has delivered one vaccine to 6,149 per 100,000 people, which is better than only Idaho and Missouri.

