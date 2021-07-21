 Skip to main content
Fire at Osceola airport destroys hangar, destroyed planes
Fire at Osceola airport destroys hangar, destroyed planes

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — A fire at Osceola’s small airport has destroyed a hangar and at least two airplanes, officials in the south-central Iowa city said.

The fire at Osceola Municipal Airport was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, television station KCCI reported. Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson said welding work was being performed in the hangar before the fire started, but it’s not yet clear whether that started the fire.

The hangar and at least two privately-owned planes were destroyed, but no one was injured in the blaze, investigators said.

