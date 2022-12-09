Fire out at Iowa plant where explosion injured several

Officials in Iowa are investigating the death of a police dog that was left in his handler's truck for nearly 24 hours on a day when the temperature soared to nearly 90 degrees. The Ames Tribune reports that Bear, a police dog with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, was found dead the evening of Sept. 2 by his handler, former Boone County Sgt. Dallas Wingate. Wingate told investigators he had put the dog in his truck around 10 p.m. Sept. 1 because the dog was barking at a deer. Wingate said he forgot about doing so until he went outside to feed his other dogs around 8 p.m. the next night. Story County Attorney Tim Meals and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the dog's death.