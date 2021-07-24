First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of five people charged in a 2019 shooting death in Des Moines has been found not guilty.

Jackson Calaway, who is now 18, was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rashid Ibrahim, 23, in Des Moines.

Police said a group of five men and boys decided to rob Ibrahim after telling him they wanted to buy marijuana. Ibrahim was shot in a confrontation with the group on Oct. 10, 2019.

Prosecutors argued that Calaway was the shooter. On Wednesday, a Polk County jury deliberated for just over two hours before finding him not guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, The Des Moines Register reported.

“Obviously, we are happy with the jury’s verdict on both counts,” said Darren Page, one of Calaway's attorneys. “It’s been a long road and we are happy to see Jackson move forward with his life. We are also hoping the family of Mr. Ibrahim sees justice in the near future.”

The four other defendants are awaiting trial.

