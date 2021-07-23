Floyd of Rosedale comes home to Fort Dodge

“My other inspiration was to be somewhat abstract, to convey the form of topography and the map and the layers representing the contours and the layers and the terracing and things that we have in the fields throughout the Midwest,” he said. “I grew up in Iowa and around farms, crops and pigs and I really wanted to showcase something that represented the Midwest.”

After signing the contract to fabricate the sculpture in July 2020, Merrill went straight to work transforming his 2-D rendering to a 3-D model, and began design work to create the drawings of all the pieces to be laser cut.

“This year was tough because of COVID,” he said.. “So supplies on the steel were drawn out and availability was slow. So we were able to work on him, it seemed like two or three months at a time and then we would have to wait for more material.”

The first parts were laser cut in October 2020 and Floyd was finally completed last week. Merrill said he received some assistance from his son, Kale, who works full-time in Merrill’s studio. His daughter, Remy, helped document the progress.

The sculpture is made of Cor-Ten steel, Merrill said. It’s also sometimes called “weathering steel.” The metal will build up its own protective oxide coating that will change color to a more reddish-brown and prevent corrosion.