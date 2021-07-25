Fluoride law ensures Iowa citizens understand water changes

Starting in the 1930s, dentists observed people who drank water with naturally-occurring fluoride seemed to have fewer cavities, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Scientists started researching fluoride, a mineral released from rocks, to try to find out if it could safely be added to water to protect people from tooth decay.

In 1945, Grand Rapids, Mich., became the first U.S. city to add fluoride to drinking water. The move paid off when five years later researchers learned that Grand Rapids children had significantly fewer cavities than did children from surrounding communities, the CDC reported. Other U.S. cities started adding low levels of fluoride to boost the natural levels to a standard set by the government.

The city of Iowa City has been fluoridating drinking water since the 1960s, now adding fluoride until the natural levels of about .25 milligrams per liter reach .7 milligrams per liter, said Craig Meacham, assistant water superintendent for the city of about 75,000.

The city has flow-controlled pumps, so if the water flow reduces, the fluoride feed slows down. Water operators test the raw drinking water and finished drinking water for fluoride every day. The city also sends a monthly water sample to the State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville so the local tests can be verified for accuracy.