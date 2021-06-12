Former Iowa officials sues Reynolds over ouster in 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services alleges in a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds that he was ousted because he raised concerns that one of her aides was being paid with federal Medicaid money.

Jerry Foxhoven contends in a lawsuit filed this week against Reynolds that he was fired in June 2019 "because he refused to engage in illegal activity; that is, committing Medicaid fraud,” The Des Moines Register reported.

Reynolds initially said she wanted the department to "go in a new direction” and later said Foxhoven's dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated.

Foxhoven contends he was fired because of a dispute over how Paige Thorson, a Reynolds aide, was paid.