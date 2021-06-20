Fort Dodge man enjoys his 'woodspirit' tree carvings

Another face carving appears a little more jolly.

“I put a Santa Claus hat on that one during the winter,” said Shelly, pointing to one with a beard carved on it.

The happiest face carving of all may be one that resembles a famous journalist and talk show host.

“That’s my Geraldo Rivera one,” Shelly said. “I started carving that one and I thought it looked like him.”

Shelly does most of his carvings in the fall.

“I did a couple in the spring,” he said. “Summer is too hot and muggy. Plus I play golf and go fishing instead.”

Most of the work is done using chisels. Shelly also uses a circular saw, especially for the hair, he said.

He spends a significant amount of time on each one.

“On the average I spend about four half-days,” he said. “I work four hours at a time and quit.”

After Shelly retired he picked up the hobby of woodworking. It started out with pistol grips.

“Then I got on a list and they started sending me catalogs on how to carve woodspirits,” he said.