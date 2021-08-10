Fort Dodge sentenced in shooting death of wife

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Dodge man who shot his estranged wife to death has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Justin Hurdel, 45, was sentenced Monday for first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Flint, 38, last year. He was also ordered to pay $150,000 to Flint's estate.

A Boone County jury found Hurdel guilty of first-degree murder on July 1.

Prosecutors said Hurdel shot his wife in a garage on Aug. 5, 2020, because she had filed for divorce and didn't seem upset when he told her he had signed the divorce papers that morning, The Fort Dodge Messenger reported.

It was the third time Flint had filed for divorce after years of abuse from Hurdel.

After shooting his wife, Hurdel shot himself but the gun apparently malfunctioned and he was left with severe damage to his face and nose. He fled and was arrested after a 17-hour manhunt.

Hurdel’s attorneys argued that he meant to kill himself in front of his wife but when he pumped the shotgun it went off accidentally, hitting Fling in the back.

