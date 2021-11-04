 Skip to main content
AP

Four people shot in residential area of Des Moines

Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a residential street near a middle school in the northeastern part of the city. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

