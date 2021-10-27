Funeral held for Iowa trooper killed in NE Iowa crash

WAUKON, Iowa (AP) — Flags across Iowa were lowered to half-staff and hundreds of people and law enforcement officers filled the Waukon High School gymnasium on Wednesday for the funeral of an Iowa State Patrol trooper who died from injuries he received in a car crash in the line of duty.

Trooper Ted Benda, 37, died Oct. 20, nearly a week after he was injured in a car crash in northeast Iowa that happened while he was rushing to assist the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a wanted suspect, the Department of Public Safety has said.

The crash happened Oct. 14 near Postville, and Benda was airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he later died.

Benda, who grew up in Waukon, joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 and transferred to the state patrol in 2016. He most recently worked out of the office in Oelwein.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

A private burial was to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon following the funeral.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0