Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month.

The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Rodney Clark's service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at a cemetery in Madison County. The Clark's home in the Winterset area didn't have a basement. His family said he died while protecting his wife.

A funeral for 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher of Chariton will be at 4 p.m. Friday at a funeral home in Chariton. Fisher died when a tornado struck Red Haw State Park. A friend said Fisher was staying at the park at the time.

Four of the other victims were members of the same family — 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger, 5-year-old Kinlee Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger. Michael Bolger and his children, of Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting the grandparents' home near Winterset.

Also killed was 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd, whose home was near Bazley's and Clark's.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was rated an EF-4, with peak winds of 170 mph (274 kph).

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0