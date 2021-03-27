Future unclear for historic Mason City rail depot

Compounding that is the size of the building and the fact that the depot is split into two distinct sections.

“Moving anything like that requires taking down power lines, cutting trees, things like that, and it’s a real hassle. Moving it very far is a really difficult idea,” Historic Preservation Commission Chair Terry Harrison said.

That’s not the only problem Harrison sees for the process.

“The other thing is: Once you move it, what do you do with it?” he said.

One thing Sandahl said is imperative for the depot to survive and thrive is not only have a viable, long-term use, but one that can generate a solid income. Sandahl suggested a mix of shops or a restaurant could work, or possibly a parking area with some amenities to host food trucks.

Dennis White, who is currently part of a “Save the Depot” effort in Charles City, noted that even before that can happen, the motive needs to be as clear as possible.

“First thing to do is identify all the people who have a purpose to save that building,” White said. “Call out all of the individuals in the community who have an interest in that community whether it be they worked there or have an interest in the railroad.”