Georgia Senate committee revives measure to limit protests

No one convicted of illegal assembly would ever be allowed to work for the state, any city, county, public college or university or any other government agency.

Anyone blocking any highway or street after being asked to leave by a police officer would be guilty of a felony publishable by one to five years in prison.

Anyone who injured a protester in an unlawful assembly could defend themselves against criminal liability by arguing they were fleeing to prevent injury to themselves or damage to their property. Opponents fear that would make it legally permissible to run down protesters in a car.

Every legal protest in Georgia would require a permit from a city or county, with an attorney and police chief or sheriff reviewing an application that included names and contact information of organizers and an emergency action plan that could include security and first aid information.

Cities and counties could be sued if they were “grossly negligent” by allowing violence during an assembly of two or more or if officials intentionally obstructed or interfered with a law enforcement agency's ability to “provide reasonable law enforcement protection.”