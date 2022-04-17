 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia tornado strongest this year with 185 mph winds

The National Weather Service estimates that a tornado that hit Bryan County, Georgia had winds of 185 mph making it the strongest twister in the United States so far this year

  • 0

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — The National Weather Service estimates that a tornado that hit Bryan County, Georgia had winds of 185 mph (300 kph), making it the strongest twister in the United States so far this year.

The storm killed Belinda Thompson, 66, of Ellabell and injured 12 others, including Thompson's husband.

A National Weather Service damage survey released Friday upgraded the tornado's strength to EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale from the original rating of EF-3.

A March 5 tornado that hit Winterset Iowa, with 170 mph (275 kph) winds, killing 6 people, was the strongest-rated tornado until now.

The Georgia storm had a path of nearly 13 miles and was nearly three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometers) wide at its widest point. It touched down about 5:15 p.m. near Pembroke and lifted off about 15 minutes later near Blitchton

Surveyors found “massive” tree damage and some homes and structures destroyed. In the county seat of Pembroke, large sections of roof got torn off the courthouse and the entryway to a government building across was demolished. The storm destroyed at least 18 homes in the county and left more than 10 others with major damage, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Motorists dodged the twister as it crossed Interstate 16.

People are also reading…

At least 82 tornadoes have been confirmed from Texas to South Carolina from April 4 through April 6. Of those nearly 30 struck in middle and south Georgia, including an EF-3 storm that destroyed two electrical transmission towers and damaged numerous homes in Bonaire. Two EF-3 storms also hit Allendale County, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to burglary, drug thefts

A former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to 11 charges alleging he stole drugs from homes, the department and from pharmacies. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty as his trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday. Investigators alleged Leusink stole prescription drugs from homes while he was enforcing search warrants and took pills that were collected as evidence. He also was accused of committing several burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies dating back to 2017. The investigation began after video from Leusink's body camera showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. He will be sentenced June 10. 

Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim's child and once worked at the nightclub. Police arrested 32-year-old Timothy Rush on Monday, and he was charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids. Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021.

Tornado confirmed near Gilmore City, others reported

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit near Gilmore City in north-central Iowa as a strong line of storms moved across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Weather service meteorologist Rod Donavon in Des Moines said Wednesday that the tornado was confirmed by a trained spotter southwest of the small town of Gilmore City and tracked several miles to the northeast. Donavon says up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of the state as the storms moved through, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed. There have been no reports of serious injuries with the storms.

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge. The reductions come even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of a still-ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The increased benefit were in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country. The result is that depending on the politics of a state, people find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

Authorities have identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend. The shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids early Sunday also injured 10 other people. Cedar Rapids police said Monday that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids. Police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline

EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline

The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer. The move is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures. Officials said the move would save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations that sell E15, as the high-blend ethanol is known.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News