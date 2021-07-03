'Ghost kitchen' concept proving popular in Dubuque

Rhoad said he would consider both Bennigan’s on the Fly and MrBeast Burger to be ghost kitchens since they operate out of another dine-in restaurant’s kitchen.

Tabatha Schoenberger, Red Robin general manager, said she didn’t know what to expect when she learned that MrBeast Burger would set up a ghost kitchen within their restaurant.

The initial days had their ups and downs, she said, as the team balanced Red Robin and MrBeast Burger orders and navigated a “completely different cooking process” for the new menu items.

“It was something new for our kitchen,” she said. “We’re used to cooking (burgers) on a grill, and these are flat-topped patties, almost like Freddy’s, just smashed. We had the equipment — it was just getting used to using it in a different way.”

Red Robin employees learned the new cooking style via training videos through MrBeast Burger, just as Holiday Inn employees did several months earlier with Bennigan’s.

Finn said the host restaurant pays a periodic royalty fee to the ghost kitchen for such training programs and the use of their menu items. The royalties are based on the sales of Bennigan’s items from each period.