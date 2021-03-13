Giant reconfiguring of I-80, I-380 interchange on schedule

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — While there were concerns a year ago about progress on the $387 million project to reconfigure the Interstate 80-Interstate 380 interchange, the Iowa Department of Transportation said this month that the massive undertaking is on schedule and on budget.

“A year ago I felt like we were behind overall,” said Hugh Holak, construction engineer with Iowa DOT. “The summer of 2020 was actually a very dry year. They were able to get a lot more work done than I was anticipating.”

Iowa DOT construction manager Linda Narigon said 2019 was a “very, very wet year” and said crews were pulled from the project to build emergency levees to fight flooding on either side of the state.

“We’re very fortunate last year was a dry year,” Narigon told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “That really helped them catch up. The project is going well. We are looking to be substantially complete on Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 by the end of calendar 2023.”