Goats ready to gobble up nearly anything that grows

The way the process works is that Petersen will bring the number he needs to an assignment via trailer, and then steadily move the herd across the landscape that they’ll be working that day.

“If they say they want to graze two acres, we’re not going to set up one big two acre area. We’ll make smaller areas, concentrate them in those areas and then just keep moving them down,” Petersen said.

Goats on the Go isn’t the only business that utilizes goats for vegetation maintenance in the North Iowa area.

The Ventura-based Get Your Goat has done work since 2017 to clear unwanted and overgrown vegetation. One of the co-owners of the business, Tammy Domonoske, had previously hired Goats on the Go’s Ames operation to graze in Ventura’s McIntosh Park in her capacity as manager there.

“My staff and I have been cutting and treating invasive species for several years and not getting ahead of the problem,” Domonoske said in a September 2016 article from the Globe Gazette.

For a 2019 piece, Domonoske shared that she and her business partner Deb Paschao book appointments from May to October for their nine goats and keep them in a pen replete with climbing toys and trampolines during their downtime.