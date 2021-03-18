GOP bill relaxes Iowa laws on gun permits, background checks

House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl, who has tried for years to pass similar measures, said the bill is about “the basic human rights to self preservation that is encompassed in the Second Amendment.”

Scott Jones, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, said Iowa’s current laws treat gun rights as a privilege and not a right. He said criminals already carry concealed guns without regard for the law so the bill improves Iowans' right of self defense.

“This legislation simply puts law abiding Iowans on equal footing,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Christina Bohannan, a constitutional law professor at the University of Iowa, said the current permit system strikes a balance between the rights of gun owners and the rights of everyone to be safe in public spaces. Under this bill, Iowa would have no permit requirement for the first time in more than 40 years.

“By eliminating state permit requirements and background checks this will make it much more difficult to stop gun violence before it happens,” she said.

Traci Kennedy, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action, said the bill weakens gun measures widely supported by Iowans and raises basic public safety concerns.