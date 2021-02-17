GOP bill would slash voting by mail and early voting in Iowa

More than 80% of registered Democrats and 54% of registered Republicans who participated in the election did so through absentee voting, according to Iowa Secretary of State data. While Democrats won early voters, Republicans dominated among Election Day voters.

Under the bill, county auditors could not mail ballots to voters who had requested them until mid-October before a general election. Voters would have to drop them off by Election Day or put them in the mail the day before the election in order to count.

Each county would be limited to one ballot drop box, which would have to be under video surveillance. Only voters themselves, their household members or caretakers could return ballots, which would criminalize doing so by friends, neighbors or organizers.

Auditors would be barred from mailing applications for absentee ballots to voters, a practice credited with increasing participation during the pandemic. Instead, voters would have to obtain and submit applications themselves beginning 70 days before the election, instead of the current 120.