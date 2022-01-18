 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Grand jury: No indictment in shooting death by Iowa deputy

A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff's deputy during an armed confrontation last October

  • 0

CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation last October.

The grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators have said that Tama County sheriff’s deputies and officers with several other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Chelsea.

Arriving officers reported seeing Wilfong walking around threatening others with a handgun. Investigators said that after Wilfong fired the gun, a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.

Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chelsea is located about 66 miles (106 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major U.S. airlines warn of 'catastrophic' disruption from 5G rollout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News